“I wouldn’t be surprised if Adam Engstrom were traded.”

Despite a shortened training camp, several prospects managed to stand out during the preseason games.

Notably, Florian Xhekaj is still with the Habs despite the cuts earlier today and could very well be in the starting lineup Tuesday night in Toronto.

Other players worth mentioning include defensemen David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and Luke Mittelstadt, who have shown they are ready—or nearly ready—to play in the NHL.

In fact, the Canadiens surprised many by choosing to keep Engstrom in Montreal, while Reinbacher was sent to Laval even though he seemed to be a step ahead in securing a spot with the big club.

Although Engstrom has a bit more NHL experience (15 games to two), Reinbacher is the blue-line prospect who stood out the most during the preseason games.

One might wonder if the Habs aren't giving Engstrom a chance to prove himself before Kaiden Guhle returns to action—and thereby increase his trade value in order to secure a deal.

On the podcast The Starr & D'Amico Show, which aired before the Habs announced today's cuts, Marco D'Amico discussed the possibility of using the Swedish defenseman as a trade chip.

And giving him ice time is a good way to showcase him to other teams in the League if the Montreal organization wants to trade him.

That could explain why the Canadiens chose to keep him in Montreal rather than Reinbacher.

Especially since, with Mittelstadt—who also had a strong camp and could soon be knocking on the NHL's door—the Habs now find themselves with a surplus of quality defensive prospects on a team that currently doesn't have much room for young players.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Engstrom makes the starting lineup in Toronto, as he needs to play regularly if the Canadiens want to showcase him.

Engstrom and Mittelstadt are two left-handed defensemen with relatively similar playing styles, and in a situation like this, Kent Hughes might be tempted to trade one of them to bring in immediate reinforcements.

In fact, it could also be Mittelstadt who gets traded.

In short, this is a situation to watch over the coming weeks.

In Brief

– Players at the Rocket's training camp.

It starts tomorrow

pic.twitter.com/e9JG6kQNWC — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) September 27, 2026

– Predictions for this season.

– Must-listen.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 126 https://t.co/Az0v1RWwLL — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 28, 2026

– The Ravens win at the last second.

– The Raiders already have three wins.

FINAL: @Raiders come out on top in NOLA and are now 3-0! pic.twitter.com/aIz8f6S5h3 — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

– It's not easy for quarterbacks.