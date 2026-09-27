Chris Kreider loves the Habs’ culture

The Canadiens have just completed their first training camp, which was shortened by a week.

Although the Habs played fewer preseason games than in previous seasons, several prospects managed to stand out and thus either secure a spot on the big team to start the season or make a strong impression that should guarantee them a call-up in the event of an injury.

However, Montreal newcomer Chris Kreider would have liked to play a few more preseason games to shake off the rust.

That's according to an article by Jonathan Bernier published today on TVA Sports.

The veteran is making the most of every moment with his new teammates! Read it here https://t.co/rlS7YAoRnr pic.twitter.com/3rdTcZKIuB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 27, 2026

The 35-year-old veteran joined the team late, signing a contract with the Habs just a few days before training camp began.

His late arrival meant he wasn't able to train with his new team over the summer, as many of his teammates did on a regular basis.

Many of them worked hard all summer to be ready to start the season on the right foot and take the next step.

In fact, Kreider really enjoys the culture he's found in Montreal.

“Everyone works extremely hard. The guys hit the ice early every day. They love to work, and they enjoy doing it.”

Despite his experience—he's set to play his 1,000th NHL game this season, barring a major injury—he's joining a group of players who know each other well and have been playing together for several seasons now.

These players are accustomed to the system put in place by Martin St-Louis, whereas for Kreider, it's a crash course with a shortened training camp.

Especially since the power forward is expected to start the season on the team's top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Kreider still managed to score a goal in his last preseason game by positioning himself well in the slot in front of the opposing goalie—his favorite spot.

Chris Kreider's first (unofficial) goal in blue, white, and red! Chris Kreider's first (unofficial) goal as a Hab! OTT 1, MTL 1#GoHabsGo | MTL pic.twitter.com/xiZ0rzv6bA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 26, 2026

In addition, the American reassured fans by saying he'll be ready to start the season on Tuesday night, when the Habs face the Maple Leafs in Toronto in the season opener.

In Brief

– Max Scherzer wants to make the most of it.

Max Scherzer refuses to leave the game after his 104th pitch. pic.twitter.com/0yOeLuh8kd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 27, 2026

– The Blue Jays end on a high note.

The Blue Jays end their season with a special win pic.twitter.com/uzNTdOcQ7m — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 27, 2026

– Now it's time for the playoffs.

– What a catch!

– What a shot!