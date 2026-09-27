David Reinbacher Traded to the Laval Rocket

The picture of the Montreal Canadiens' final roster is becoming clearer and clearer.

Shortly after announcing the players placed on waivers, the Habs also released the list of players who have been in Laval.

David Reinbacher and Jacob Fowler will officially start the season in Laval, barring any unexpected injuries.

The Canadiens have assigned the following players to the Laval Rocket: O. Beck, D. Bentley, L. Dauphin, J. Davidson, J. Fowler, F. Mesar, L. Mittelstadt, O. Protz, D. Reinbacher & T. Thorpe. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 27, 2026

Interestingly, we can see that Adam Engstrom has been kept with the big club (for now) due to Guhle's injury.

Many expected Reinbacher to be kept on the main roster at least for the duration of Guhle's injury, but Engstrom was chosen instead.

More details to come…