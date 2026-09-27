Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will have new masks for the season

With the start of the season approaching, many goalies like to change their face masks to pay tribute to different people or to highlight a specific theme.

On the Montreal Canadiens, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will each have a new mask, while Samuel Montembeault will keep the one he's had since last February for now.

Jakub Dobes has chosen a “Game of Thrones” theme for his mask.

As for Fowler, he decided to pay tribute to organist Diane Bibaud.

Two magnificent masks.

JAKUB DOBES @CanadiensMTL 2026-27

Game of Thrones theme pic.twitter.com/V4pSGuk3zf — Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathys (@Sylabrush) September 27, 2026

Fowler pays a touching tribute to Diane Bibaud #GoHabsGo https://t.co/tjmFSmzwq8 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 27, 2026

As usual, Sylvie Marsolais and Alexandre Mathys were responsible for the mask designs. These two are truly talented.

Dobes once again kept “Doby” on his chin, and I think it looks perfect that way.

Let's just say it worked really well last year, especially during the playoffs, when he was incredible.

As for Fowler, it's a bit of a shame that he's among the players assigned to Laval and won't have the chance to wear the mask featuring Diane Bibaud at the Bell Centre. At least, not for now.

Unless one of the two goalies in Montreal runs into major trouble, gets injured, or gets traded, we'll have to wait a while before seeing Fowler in action this season. It shouldn't be long, though, because I really have a feeling he's going to dominate in Laval.

Let's see if these new masks give the goalies a confidence boost for the upcoming season.

In a nutshell

– Very nice.

2017 ~ 2027 To celebrate the Rocket's tenth season, a new logo featuring our members' names was unveiled To celebrate the Rocket's tenth season, a new logo, featuring our members' names, was unveiled pic.twitter.com/GHGyDqnU0k — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) September 27, 2026

– Classic NHL, that.

NFL preseason: “Rest the starters. Someone might get turf toe.” NBA preseason: “We need to manage their workload.” MLB spring training: “I got a paper cut. Put me on the 10-day IL.” NHL preseason: “Let's fucking kill each other.” pic.twitter.com/F3mJwCG2n4 — Lauren (@Ms_NYRangers) September 26, 2026

– Indeed, he remains a solid, big-framed right-handed defenseman who is very reliable defensively, with 299 games of NHL experience.