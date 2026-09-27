A tall, right-handed defenseman is available on waivers

It was a day of roster cuts across the NHL, as all teams announced the rosters with which they will begin the regular season.

As a result, 71 players—including nine from the Canadiens—will have to clear waivers before joining their American Hockey League teams.

71 players on waivers today, including Henri Jokiharju (BOS), Colin Blackwell (DAL), Nick Perbix (NSH), Ilya Lyubushkin (NSH), Ilya Samsonov (SJS), Alexander Holtz (VGK), and more. #stlblues claimed Justin Barron (NSH). #NJDevils claimed Remi Poirier (DAL). @PuckPedia… pic.twitter.com/GooC30Cwue — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) September 27, 2026

So we might see a few players change teams by tomorrow afternoon.

In fact, among the 71 names placed on waivers, there are several regulars with solid National Hockey League experience. Chris Johnston has published a list of eleven of them who might be of interest to a team in the Bettman league.

Notable players on NHL waivers today include: Laurent Brossoit (ANA), Henri Jokiharju (BOS), Colin Blackwell (DAL), Sam Lafferty (FLA), Dylan Garand (NYR), Ilya Lyubushkin (NSH), Nick Perbix (NSH), David Rittich (NJ), Ilya Samsonov (SJ), Ville Heinola (VGK), Alexander Holtz (VGK) — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 27, 2026

Notable on this list is Predators defenseman Nick Perbix, who was previously linked to the Habs at last year's trade deadline.

It's no secret that the Habs need a right-handed defenseman to play on their second or third defensive pairing.

However, in addition to shooting right-handed, Perbix checks several boxes that make him an attractive prospect for the Habs.

He's a stay-at-home defenseman with good positioning and a solid rush who could help out on the blue line, particularly in his own zone.

Although he isn't the most physical defenseman (39 hits in 79 games last year), Perbix is imposing at 6 ft. 4 in. and 206 lbs., and he uses his size well to protect the puck.

Furthermore, despite his -14 plus/minus last year in Nashville, he has proven he can be reliable on a good team, as evidenced by his +27 rating during his first three NHL seasons with the Lightning.

Finally, the 28-year-old defenseman is still under contract for one year at an annual salary of $2.75 million—an amount the Montreal club could absorb into its payroll without too much trouble.

The Habs could therefore acquire a right-handed defenseman without having to give anything in return. It's an interesting, low-risk move that would cost the club nothing in terms of prospects or draft picks.

However, other clubs might also be interested in Perdix, and since the Canadiens are only 27th in line for players on waivers, a rival could very well beat them to it and claim him.

In Brief

– Interest in Dach in Edmonton.

Frank Seravalli: On Kirby Dach's future: The interest in Edmonton borders on drooling; the Oilers are intent on acquiring Dach at some point, whether that's before the season starts, at the March 1 trade deadline, or next summer as a free agent – Casino.org (9/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 28, 2026

– The championship ring.

The Canes' Stanley Cup championship rings are a thing of beauty (via @Canes) pic.twitter.com/pkmlAkgu5o — BarDown (@BarDown) September 28, 2026

– The stage is set.

The playoff field is set, and this is the final bracket pic.twitter.com/Gw8Q7tRW4N — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 28, 2026

– What a play by Messi!

WOW! Messi from a near-impossible angle. pic.twitter.com/h525T5Ey3i — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 27, 2026

– Marc Dos Santos loses his job.

Los Angeles FC has shown the Quebec native the door https://t.co/PzyzCvcx3B — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 28, 2026

– The Royal wins the Rodger Brulotte Cup.