The worst-case scenario has come true for Puka Nacua

The Los Angeles Rams will once again have to make do without Puka Nacua.

According to reports from the French website TouchdownActu, the star wide receiver will not be in uniform Sunday night when the Rams face the Denver Broncos. Groin pain is sidelining him, and his last practice was on September 17.

The situation was initially thought to be related to a hip issue, but the most recent reports indicate it is actually a groin injury. For Los Angeles, however, the goal remains the same: to avoid rushing the return of its top playmaker.

Nacua had gotten off to a strong start this season, with five receptions for 74 yards in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He was then forced to slow down due to this injury.

The Rams want to get Nacua back on the field soon

Head coach Sean McVay also made a point of clarifying that this injury was not related to the psoas issue that had affected Nacua during summer training.

Another reassuring sign for the Rams: the team does not plan to place its wide receiver on the injured reserve list. This suggests a relatively quick return, even though no specific date has been confirmed.

In the meantime, Los Angeles will once again have to redistribute offensive responsibilities. The team has already shown that it can produce results without Nacua.

In the 28-6 victory over the New York Giants, Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, including two to Davante Adams.

Nacua's absence remains a significant blow, however, for an offense that relies on his ability to create plays after the catch and consistently pose a threat to opposing defenses.

The Rams are now hoping their star player can make his return in Week 4, when the team travels to Philadelphia.

For now, Los Angeles prefers to let Nacua recover rather than risk aggravating an injury that could eventually become much more problematic.

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