The Jets Make Moves Ahead of Their Game Against the Lions

The New York Jets have made a few changes to their receiving corps ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The team announced Saturday that it had promoted Sterling Shepard from its practice squad and signed Jamaal Pritchett to its active roster. The Jets also called up kicker Jason Sanders for this game.

Shepard joined New York last week. The veteran, who spent most of his career with the New York Giants, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

He finished that season with 39 receptions for 371 yards and one touchdown.

The Jets lack depth at the position

Pritchett's arrival, in particular, allows the Jets to fill a personnel gap at the wide receiver position.

The young player spent last season on New York's practice squad, but he has yet to play a single regular-season game in the NFL.

The situation has become more complicated due to Adonai Mitchell's health status; he is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a finger injury.

The Jets had also placed Omar Cooper on the injured reserve list before Week 2, further limiting their available options.

On the special teams side, Jason Sanders has earned his third promotion this season. This situation will become significant moving forward, as NFL rules limit the number of temporary promotions a player can receive from the practice squad.

As a result, the Jets will eventually have to decide whether to offer Sanders a permanent spot on their active roster or find another solution at the kicker position for Week 4.

For now, however, New York is focusing on its big game this Sunday in Detroit.

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