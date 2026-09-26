The worst has just been confirmed for Alec Pierce, and the Cots have signed two wide receivers

The Indianapolis Colts will have to do without Alec Pierce for much of the early part of the season.

The team officially placed the wide receiver on the injured reserve list on Saturday, a move that had been expected ever since head coach Shane Steichen announced the news earlier this week.

Pierce will automatically be sidelined for at least four games. The wide receiver aggravated a heel injury that had already caused him significant trouble and required surgery during the offseason.

His absence therefore complicates the Colts' offensive plans, as Pierce played a key role in the team's receiving corps.

Indianapolis turns to two other wide receivers

To make up for the loss of Pierce, Indianapolis has made a few moves within its roster.

Notably, the Colts have promoted Anthony Gould from their practice squad to fill the vacancy on the active roster. Gould had previously seen action in Week 2 of the season, during the Colts' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, his role had primarily been with special teams. He returned four kickoffs during that game.

Indianapolis also announced the temporary promotion of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who is also coming up from the practice squad.

The veteran has much more experience in the NFL. In 93 career games, he has recorded 137 receptions for 1,862 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Colts will therefore need to redistribute responsibilities within their offense while Pierce is out. For now, the receiver will need to focus on his recovery before he can hope to return to the field.

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