The Bills’ head coach has a lot to say

The Buffalo Bills may have won their first two games of the season, but Joe Brady clearly refuses to get complacent.

With a perfect 2-0 record, Buffalo could certainly afford to approach its next game with confidence. Instead, the offensive coordinator wants to use this early part of the season to remind his players that there are still several areas that need improvement.

The Bills first defeated the Houston Texans 36-31 before beating the Detroit Lions 41-31 just four days later. These were two convincing wins on the offensive end, but they haven't completely dispelled the concerns surrounding the team.

Brady has been particularly demanding of his offense. Despite Josh Allen's performances and 10 touchdowns on 18 offensive possessions—excluding possessions that ended with a kneel-down—the coach believes Buffalo still needs to do better.

His message is clear: with the talent the Bills have, every possession that doesn't end in a touchdown is considered a missed opportunity.

The defense is also an area to watch. It has allowed at least 31 points in each of its first two games and is still finding its footing after several changes during the offseason.

The Chargers come in with a 0-2 record

While Buffalo is still working out some kinks, the Los Angeles Chargers are simply trying to secure their first win.

The California team began its season with two consecutive 26-14 losses, first to the Arizona Cardinals and then to the Las Vegas Raiders. This marks their first 0-2 start since 2017.

The statistics highlight some of the challenges the Chargers have faced. The team has already committed five turnovers while scoring only four touchdowns and has yet to take the lead in a game this season.

Justin Herbert has also been put through the wringer. The quarterback has been sacked six times in two games, while his team has had to cope with several players dealing with injuries.

Herbert, however, refuses to give in to panic. In his view, the Chargers came close enough to winning their first two games to believe that a turnaround can happen quickly.

For their part, the Bills took advantage of an extended break after their second win to analyze their weaknesses, particularly on defense. Buffalo has added four new starters on defense and switched to a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Sunday's matchup against the Chargers will therefore show whether the Bills can turn their concerns into concrete improvements.

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