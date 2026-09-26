It’s now confirmed for Tyson Bagent

The Chicago Bears may have a decision to make at the quarterback position ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The situation remains particularly uncertain, as Tyson Bagent—who entered the concussion protocol this week—reached a new milestone on Saturday.

Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Bagent had received the green light to resume practice. However, he has not yet fully cleared the protocol.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Bears' quarterback has instead reached the stage allowing him to return to the field. He will now need to participate in consecutive practices without experiencing any symptoms in order to receive full clearance.

Bagent was placed in the protocol on Tuesday after suffering a concussion.

Caleb Williams Still Absent from Practice

The situation is even more complicated for Chicago, as Caleb Williams did not participate in Saturday's practice.

The young quarterback is still dealing with a hamstring injury sustained during the Bears' loss to the Vikings in Week 2.

After the game, Ben Johnson indicated that Williams was considered a week-to-week case. However, the coach declined to reveal Williams' status for Monday's game and did not confirm his starting quarterback either.

This situation therefore leaves the door open to several scenarios.

In Williams' absence and while Bagent was in the COVID-19 protocol, Case Keenum took reps with the starters during recent practices. The veteran is currently the third quarterback on the Bears' depth chart.

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