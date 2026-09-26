The Diamondbacks are still in the running

Thanks to an impressive 11-4 victory over the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks are now just one game away from a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

It's worth noting that the Diamondbacks hold the tiebreaker over the Phillies.

The gap between the Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies has narrowed following the Phillies' 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The final days of the season will therefore be worth watching in this two-team race.

There are only two games left in the regular season, and the margin for error for Torey Lovullo and his team is very slim. The Diamondbacks do not fully control their own destiny: they must also rely on the Rays to give them a hand in weakening the Phillies' position in the race for the best second-place spot.

One of these two teams will be eliminated despite a very strong regular-season record, making the reality of earning a playoff spot all the more cruel.

MLB.com

Nolan Arenado, who hit his 30th home run of the season—a first for him since 2022—had a strong offensive game, driving in two runs for his team. The veteran is batting .254 in 2026, marking a strong comeback after a few difficult seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brandon Pfaadt earned the win for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He pitched seven and two-thirds innings, striking out seven batters.

Nolan Arenado has his first 30-homer season since 2022 and the Dbacks extend their lead! pic.twitter.com/QDBbxJ6JHu — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 26, 2026

Geraldo Perdomo led the team with four RBIs. The shortstop hit a double and a triple against the Padres' pitchers. The Padres have secured a playoff spot, but they must stay focused on the final games of the season to be ready for the next stage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his hot streak at the plate with two hits in four at-bats. After a slow start, the Padres player has rebounded strongly and is now batting .291.

Acquired from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, Casey Mize had a rather difficult outing, allowing seven earned runs to the visitors in just four innings of work.

Today's starting pitcher for the D-backs has not yet been announced, while Canadian Michael Soroka is scheduled to start the final game of the season. The Calgary native may hold his team's fate in his hands when he takes the mound tomorrow.

The Diamondbacks' batters will face veteran Walker Buehler tonight.

For their part, the Philadelphia Phillies are going through a stressful stretch as they face the powerful Tampa Bay Rays in the season finale. If they make the playoffs, Don Mattingly's men will carry some momentum, having fought until the very end to secure a spot.

MLB

Justin Verlander was honored yesterday in Detroit. He will pitch the final game of his career this afternoon.

Justin Verlander addressed the Detroit crowd ahead of tonight's game, as he will be making his final career start Saturday afternoon. “I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger.” pic.twitter.com/Fc0TdVhzHh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 25, 2026

Big performance.

Eury Pérez put together a phenomenal outing in his final start of the season (MLB x @AbbVie) https://t.co/OZxrP19Uc8 pic.twitter.com/deAOhjIR8X — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2026

Blue Jays win.

New record for strikeouts in a single season.

Colson Montgomery has set the MLB record for most strikeouts in a single season, previously held by Mark Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/pOYRf37HDm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 26, 2026

The Cubs and Red Sox will face off one last time this season in Tampa Bay.

Saturday's game between the Red Sox and Cubs has been rescheduled for Sunday at Tropicana Field due to weather conditions in the Boston area pic.twitter.com/kQFgBFmBtz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2026

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