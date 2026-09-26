“Kent Hughes loves to disagree,” says Jeff Gorton

Kent Hughes is an excellent general manager.

There's plenty of evidence of this since he took the helm of the Montreal Canadiens; he's managed to turn a mediocre team into one of the best in the NHL, and most importantly, he's built what is likely the best-constructed team in the entire league.

The Habs have an extremely talented young team—one that hasn't been this exciting to watch in a long time—and that's largely thanks to Kent Hughes.

And the reason he deserves all the credit is that he's very stubborn—as we know, when he has a price in mind for a trade or a salary figure, he simply won't budge.

He has a set idea, and it's very hard to change his mind.

That's one of the qualities Kent Hughes brings to the role of general manager, but it's also part of his personality.

In fact, during a recent interview on Arpon Basu and Marc-Antoine Godin's podcast, Jeff Gorton stated that his colleague Kent Hughes LOVES to disagree.

Gorton even went so far as to say in French that Kent Hughes's nickname could very easily be “pas d'accord” (“I disagree”), given how often he says “je ne suis pas d'accord” or “I disagree.”

This makes for some great conversations between the two hockey men, as no matter the topic, Kent Hughes loves to disagree and debate.

It's a personality trait that greatly benefits the Montreal Canadiens, given that the general manager isn't simply a puppet who says yes to everything, as some had previously assumed.

This aspect of Kent Hughes must really make discussions and negotiations over contracts or trades very interesting, since he often has to disagree and stand by his ideas and his perspective.

Furthermore, I think this makes it even more important that the Habs have two men who complement each other and work together, as this often leads to the best decision since there has most likely been a debate between the two.

Kent Hughes disagrees, which leads to a good conversation—one that very often, if not always, concludes with the best decision for the team.

In short, we have a great duo leading the team, and we can count ourselves lucky.

In a nutshell

– Stay tuned for those interested.

– Good news.

Singapore Tournament | Leylah Annie Fernandez defeats Maja Chwalinska and advances to the final https://t.co/zryRADY72E — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 26, 2026

– Way to go!