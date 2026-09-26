Wild vs. Stars: A brawl worthy of the playoffs in the middle of a preseason game

The preseason games are coming to an end, as tonight marks the final night of the preseason before the season kicks off next Tuesday.

The intensity is set to ramp up significantly very soon in the National Hockey League, and in fact, it's already quite evident in some games.

In fact, last night, it really felt like we were watching a playoff game—even though it was just a preseason game.

It was in the game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild that we were treated to plenty of action and high intensity, and at the end of the game, a brawl broke out.

It was chaos all over the place with a lot of emotion—truly worthy of a playoff game.

These two teams hate each other, and we saw that last night with so much tension over a simple preseason game.

Here's the footage from another angle, showing that pretty much every player on the ice got involved and didn't hesitate to fight.

Tempers are FLARING UP at the end of the Stars Wild game—these teams do NOT like each other pic.twitter.com/MAca8wAEME — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 26, 2026

In short, it's not every day you see footage like this from a simple preseason game, and it shows just how ready the players are for the season—and just how much the rivalries are well and truly back.

The Wild and the Stars play in the same division, and let's just say that last season's first-round series clearly left its mark on both the players and the fans.

incredible sequence of events here pic.twitter.com/rr9BMPWoYN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 26, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Stay tuned.

– To understand why Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso are struggling so much this season.

– Give it a listen.