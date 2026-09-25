Cell Phones on the Bench: A Warning to Bell Centre Employees

During the first two preseason games against the Toronto Maple Leafs (split squad), we witnessed a very zany scene.

After being called for a penalty, Arber Xhekaj headed to the penalty box, and the employee working there handed Arber a cell phone to show him his younger brother's fight.

It went viral on social media, but there were repercussions following that incident.

As our colleague Maxime Truman pointed out in a recent tweet, the NHL and the Canadiens sent a memo to Bell Centre staff to remind them of what's prohibited.

Having a cell phone in the penalty box is one of the prohibited actions.

I'm told that the NHL and the Canadiens sent a memo to Bell Centre staff to remind them of what is and isn't allowed during games. In this memo: you are NOT allowed to have a cell phone in the penalty box. It's prohibited, and he… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 25, 2026

Seeing that clip certainly made the fans happy. It's fun to see moments like that…

But apparently, the NHL didn't like it. Just goes to show that the NHL and fun don't mix.

Honestly, especially since it was the return of hockey with preseason games, the NHL could have let this one slide.

Plus, the video showing Arber watching Florian's fight doesn't prove that it was the employee's cell phone. There's a good chance it was, but whatever.

On the other hand, if that's the rule, it's better to remind everyone of it before the regular season starts.

In short, I still think they could have let it slide. Arber is proud to be able to watch his brother's fight in a special situation where a doubleheader is being played at the same time.

If Florian had fought with the Rocket, Arber probably wouldn't have seen the fight from the penalty box, and if Florian makes the team, he won't have to rewatch the footage on a cell phone in the penalty box.

In a nutshell

– I agree.

I think Reinbacher has earned a look with Hutson on the second pairing to start the season. What do you think? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XPpIDDCJmx — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 26, 2026

– The Peterka–Pastrnak duo is going to be on fire this season

– Nice work.

Alexis Joseph's first goal of the season. https://t.co/zp7dBZdd4l — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) September 26, 2026

– You don't see that every day.

Vladdy's bat hit the ball twice pic.twitter.com/NUU5IPj8JP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 26, 2026

– A win that will boost morale.