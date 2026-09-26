Kaiden Guhle could once again defy the doctors’ predictions

Kaiden Guhle is once again out with an injury for the Montreal Canadiens.

It's become a recurring theme, as the Habs defenseman has spent more time on the sidelines than on the ice since the start of his career in Montreal.

However, once again, it's possible that the Habs' No. 21 could return sooner than expected.

In fact, based on what we've seen since the announcement that Guhle would be out for four to five weeks, there's good reason to believe there's a chance the defenseman could return sooner than mid-October or late October.

The Habs defenseman had been skating alone for quite some time, and yesterday, for the first time in camp, he stayed on the ice with his teammates for practice.

He didn't seem to be bothered much by his injury during the drills, either.

So there's real reason to believe that, once again, Guhle could defy the doctors' predictions.

Injury Rehabilitation | “Kaiden Guhle has very often defied the doctors' predictions” https://t.co/RTMK8Y4QzO — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 26, 2026

As Martin McGuire explained yesterday on 98.5, on two of his three occasions with injuries, Guhle managed to return to play sooner than the medical team had predicted.

Well, even though the chances of seeing him in the season opener are slim, we might just see Guhle return for the first home games on either October 6 or October 8.

Initial projections had him returning between October 14 and October 23, but based on what we're seeing on the ice, things could very well line up for an earlier return.

In short, we'll have to wait and see, hoping that Guhle returns fully healthy as soon as possible and doesn't suffer any further injuries.

In a Nutshell

– I also think he'll be called back up pretty quickly.

“My gut tells me they're going to send him down, but I don't think he's going to be down very long” – @StuCowan1 on Florian Xhekaj#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/2fl8kQfaDh — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 26, 2026

– Really cool.

There's no one more impressive in the NHL than Gabe Landeskog. He's got one more Cup in him. https://t.co/eVFhGIrwHk — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) September 26, 2026

– Worth reading.