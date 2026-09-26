Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson will not be playing at the Bell Centre tonight

Mathis Therrien
Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson will not be playing at the Bell Centre tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens wrap up their training camp today, as they play their final two preseason games against the Ottawa Senators simultaneously.

One team will face the Sens at the Bell Centre, and the other will face the Sens at the Canadian Tire Centre.

So, of course, we're keeping a close eye on the Habs' practice this morning to find out the identities and lineups of the two teams, which will clearly give us some clues about the regular season.

The first clue we got came from between the pipes, as we learned that Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler will be the two goalies playing at the Bell Centre tonight.

This suggests that the two goalies competing for the backup goaltender spot will have one last chance to prove themselves in front of their fans—and, most importantly, in front of head coach Martin St-Louis.

We all know there's a fierce battle between the two, and we'll likely get a good idea of who will be Jakub Dobes' backup tonight.

As for the rest of the lineup that will face the Senators in Montreal, here it is:

It's clear that the top line remains unchanged, with Chris Kreider still playing alongside the team's two star forwards.

As for the other lines, what stands out is seeing Juraj Slafkovsky paired with Phillip Danault and Alex Newhook.

This is clearly a new combination we haven't seen before, as Slafkovsky typically played with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov—who are likely headed to Ottawa.

On defense, it's worth noting that Lane Hutson won't be playing in Montreal, and that Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson will pair up, as they often did last season.


In a Flash

– Note.

– The legend.

– News from the Capitals.

– Stay tuned.

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