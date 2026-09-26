Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson will not be playing at the Bell Centre tonight

The Montreal Canadiens wrap up their training camp today, as they play their final two preseason games against the Ottawa Senators simultaneously.

One team will face the Sens at the Bell Centre, and the other will face the Sens at the Canadian Tire Centre.

So, of course, we're keeping a close eye on the Habs' practice this morning to find out the identities and lineups of the two teams, which will clearly give us some clues about the regular season.

The first clue we got came from between the pipes, as we learned that Samuel Montembeault and Jacob Fowler will be the two goalies playing at the Bell Centre tonight.

This suggests that the two goalies competing for the backup goaltender spot will have one last chance to prove themselves in front of their fans—and, most importantly, in front of head coach Martin St-Louis.

Final day of #Habs preseason action – goalies for tonight's game at the Bell Centre: Montembeault & Fowler pic.twitter.com/0REGvVtNUA — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 26, 2026

We all know there's a fierce battle between the two, and we'll likely get a good idea of who will be Jakub Dobes' backup tonight.

As for the rest of the lineup that will face the Senators in Montreal, here it is:

Expected #Habs lineup tonight at the Bell Centre against the #Sens: Caufield-Suzuki-Kreider

Newhook-Danault-Slafkovsky

Texier-Evans-Anderson

F.Xhekaj-Beck-Thorpe Matheson-Dobson

Carrier-Mittelstadt

Szuber-Samson Fowler

, Montembeault — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 26, 2026

It's clear that the top line remains unchanged, with Chris Kreider still playing alongside the team's two star forwards.

As for the other lines, what stands out is seeing Juraj Slafkovsky paired with Phillip Danault and Alex Newhook.

This is clearly a new combination we haven't seen before, as Slafkovsky typically played with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov—who are likely headed to Ottawa.

On defense, it's worth noting that Lane Hutson won't be playing in Montreal, and that Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson will pair up, as they often did last season.

In a Flash

– Note.

Regarding pending UFA Nikita Kucherov, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, everyone involved seems pretty laid-back about the fact that he hasn't signed an extension yet as the season approaches. “It'll happen when it happens” seems to be the prevailing mood surrounding those talks, with plenty of time left before July 1. He wants… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 26, 2026

– The legend.

Happy birthday to John Scott, who was MVP of the 2016 NHL All-Star Game and played his final NHL game with the Canadiens later that year after being traded by the Arizona Coyotes. He turns 44 today. Photo by The Gazette's John Mahoney #Habs pic.twitter.com/pmZGB3tyXL — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 26, 2026

– News from the Capitals.

Justin Holl has been placed on waivers, so it appears Dylan McIlrath has made the team as the seventh defenseman, and it also appears they will carry 14 forwards. The players recalled are set to fill out the roster for today's preseason finale against the Flyers. https://t.co/sL3j2m4Ek4 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.