Training: Here Are the Canadiens’ Special Units

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Training: Here Are the Canadiens’ Special Units
Credit: X @CanadiensMTL

This morning, during practice, the Canadiens worked on special teams.

Naturally, you won't be surprised to learn that the five regular members of the first power-play unit were in their usual positions this morning.

Anything else would have been surprising.

It's also worth noting that Chris Kreider practiced on the penalty kill with Jake Evans, Mike Matheson, and Noah Dobson. So he worked with three of the team's big names on the PK.

Is it because the coach wants to test this combination? Or because they just wanted to test Kreider on the penalty kill and, as it happened, that ended up being with Evans?

If we need to analyze the penalty kill in detail, the same goes for the second power play.

But that doesn't stop us from talking about it.

Without Noah Dobson, Chris Kreider, and Alex Newhook—three players who have been practicing on the penalty kill—we can't say that the #2 power play looks like what we'll see at the start of the season.

But as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook pointed out, we can expect Zachary Bolduc, Adam Engstrom, Kirby Dach, Florian Xhekaj, and Alexandre Texier to play together tomorrow when the Sens are on the penalty kill.

Bolduc, Dobson, Kreider, and Newhook should form the core of the second power-play unit when the regular season starts next Tuesday. We'll see who else joins them.

But in the meantime, we're adapting to training camp and trying things out. That's what training camp is for.


In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Well done.

– Interesting.

– New agent for Alexander Nikishin.

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