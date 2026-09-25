Kaiden Guhle, Ivan Demidov, and Florian Xhekaj Attend Canadiens Practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kaiden Guhle, Ivan Demidov, and Florian Xhekaj Attend Canadiens Practice
Credit: Cook

This morning at club practice, there were a few things to keep an eye on.

The first was Ivan Demidov's situation. We expected to see him take to the ice today (after a few days of treatment) because that's what had been announced.

And that's exactly what happened. So his foot is feeling better.

What also quickly stood out was the fact that Kaiden Guhle, who is injured, didn't just skate on his own before the others—he was able to stay on the ice when the rest of the guys took to the ice.

That's a first at camp.

Otherwise, aside from the additions of Guhle and Demidov, we note that another player who didn't practice with the main group yesterday did so this morning.

We're talking about Florian Xhekaj.

Owen Beck wasn't there (just like yesterday), and the defensive prospects—David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom—were still with the main squad this morning. But Florian was treated differently than yesterday.

What does this mean for the Unicorn?

On another note: why isn't Chris Kreider wearing red like his linemates? Is it because red doesn't suit him as well?

My theory—which is more plausible than the idea that it's a matter of personal preference—is that the team is going to practice the power play.


In a Nutshell

– Oh?

– Really?

– Contract in Buffalo.

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