Kaiden Guhle, Ivan Demidov, and Florian Xhekaj Attend Canadiens Practice

This morning at club practice, there were a few things to keep an eye on.

The first was Ivan Demidov's situation. We expected to see him take to the ice today (after a few days of treatment) because that's what had been announced.

And that's exactly what happened. So his foot is feeling better.

What also quickly stood out was the fact that Kaiden Guhle, who is injured, didn't just skate on his own before the others—he was able to stay on the ice when the rest of the guys took to the ice.

That's a first at camp.

Interesting: Guhle is heading onto the ice (with Lane Hutson, of course ) for practice after skating on his own this morning. It remains to be seen whether he'll participate in the full practice. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Mp2wSCUt9X — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 25, 2026

Update: Kaiden Guhle is still on the ice. He's participating in drills and doesn't seem to be in much pain either. Good news! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/DuH4DS1Zuv — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 25, 2026

Otherwise, aside from the additions of Guhle and Demidov, we note that another player who didn't practice with the main group yesterday did so this morning.

We're talking about Florian Xhekaj.

Owen Beck wasn't there (just like yesterday), and the defensive prospects—David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom—were still with the main squad this morning. But Florian was treated differently than yesterday.

What does this mean for the Unicorn?

Florian Xhekaj is back with the regular squad this morning after training with the B team yesterday. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Xhekaj #NHL pic.twitter.com/TGGXHAgeIi — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 25, 2026

On another note: why isn't Chris Kreider wearing red like his linemates? Is it because red doesn't suit him as well?

My theory—which is more plausible than the idea that it's a matter of personal preference—is that the team is going to practice the power play.

FASHION COLUMN: The colors are a bit of a mix this morning. Newhook, Kapanen, and Kreider are in white… but Caufield, Suzuki, Slaf, and Demidov are in red. What does that mean? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/cka9JVE0KW — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 25, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Oh?

– Really?

Evander Kane has been offered to certain Swiss clubshttps://t.co/e2JJ8EFHz1 — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) September 25, 2026

– Contract in Buffalo.