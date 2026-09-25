Nikita Kucherov in Montreal: Jeff Mark Floats the Idea

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nikita Kucherov in Montreal: Jeff Mark Floats the Idea
Credit: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens want to take it to the next level.

Could that happen with Kirill Marchenko, a client of Dan Milstein who wants to leave Columbus? It's obviously a possibility on the table.

It remains to be seen whether the Habs will be able to meet the price the Blue Jackets are asking.

Other names will undoubtedly be at the center of the conversation since the Habs have some wiggle room. They can get involved in several trades thanks to their salary cap space and team culture.

With the salary cap set to skyrocket… the sky's the limit for the Flanelle.

On that note, Jeff Marek (on his podcast) raised the possibility that the Canadiens might be interested in Nikita Kucherov if he were to become a free agent in less than a year.

Negotiations with the Lightning aren't going as well as expected… and naturally, that opens up some possibilities.

Kucherov's agent (a former QMJHL player), of course, is Dan Milstein. Yes, the very same man who has a good relationship with the Canadiens' front office.

Note: Marek isn't saying this will happen. But if Kucherov is asking for nearly $20 million a year as a free agent and wants to play for a top-tier team, there won't be many teams able to meet his demands.

One has to wonder, however, just how eager the Canadiens are to add another player who's unpopular with the fans.

After all, having already signed Chris Kreider, should the Habs continue to pursue players who have infuriated the team's fans in the past?

Once is fine, but one has to wonder where the line is—and that line is different for everyone.

We're referring to Kreider and Kucherov (who insulted Habs fans after the 2021 Stanley Cup), but also to Mark Scheifele, who is back in the rumors. What would Jake Evans think of all this?


In a Nutshell

– That makes sense.

– The Habs prospect is back at practice.

– Kirill Marchenko was booed yesterday in Columbus.

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