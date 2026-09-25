Nikita Kucherov in Montreal: Jeff Mark Floats the Idea

The Montreal Canadiens want to take it to the next level.

Could that happen with Kirill Marchenko, a client of Dan Milstein who wants to leave Columbus? It's obviously a possibility on the table.

It remains to be seen whether the Habs will be able to meet the price the Blue Jackets are asking.

Can the #GoHabsGo offer Columbus their desired trade package to land Kirill Marchenko? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @EricEngels pic.twitter.com/0Y0gRHp84w — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 25, 2026

Other names will undoubtedly be at the center of the conversation since the Habs have some wiggle room. They can get involved in several trades thanks to their salary cap space and team culture.

With the salary cap set to skyrocket… the sky's the limit for the Flanelle.

On that note, Jeff Marek (on his podcast) raised the possibility that the Canadiens might be interested in Nikita Kucherov if he were to become a free agent in less than a year.

Negotiations with the Lightning aren't going as well as expected… and naturally, that opens up some possibilities.

“It hits on a lot of SPECULATIVE levels” Jeff Marek could see a scenario where Nikita Kucherov joins the Montreal Canadiens on July 1 next year @JeffMarek | @hockeyaccent1 | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VLquukx1ji — The Sheet with Jeff Marek (@thesheethockey) September 24, 2026

Kucherov's agent (a former QMJHL player), of course, is Dan Milstein. Yes, the very same man who has a good relationship with the Canadiens' front office.

Note: Marek isn't saying this will happen. But if Kucherov is asking for nearly $20 million a year as a free agent and wants to play for a top-tier team, there won't be many teams able to meet his demands.

One has to wonder, however, just how eager the Canadiens are to add another player who's unpopular with the fans.

After all, having already signed Chris Kreider, should the Habs continue to pursue players who have infuriated the team's fans in the past?

Once is fine, but one has to wonder where the line is—and that line is different for everyone.

We're referring to Kreider and Kucherov (who insulted Habs fans after the 2021 Stanley Cup), but also to Mark Scheifele, who is back in the rumors. What would Jake Evans think of all this?

Pierre McGuire on The Eye Test Podcast about the Scheifele-Evans incident/trade rumor to Montreal: “Jake Evans is the one who got pummeled by him. I bet the first guy to go shake his hand and say ‘welcome to the team' will be Jake. Welcome aboard. We want you here. We… pic.twitter.com/YcsvBCweYF — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 25, 2026

In a Nutshell

– That makes sense.

I'm told the NHL and the Canadiens sent a memo to Bell Centre staff reminding them of what's allowed and what's not during games. In that memo: you CANNOT have a cell phone in the penalty box. It's prohibited, and it… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 25, 2026

– The Habs prospect is back at practice.

Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov is back at practice today after sustaining a concussion on Sept. 7. pic.twitter.com/7JQ2ajggFy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 25, 2026

– Kirill Marchenko was booed yesterday in Columbus.