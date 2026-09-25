Kent Hughes would (really) like to complete a trade

It's that time of year when the Canadiens' management makes the rounds to visit media partners—or at least, outlets that the organization favors.

That's how it goes at the end of every training camp. TSN, RDS, Quebecor (via TVA Sports or sometimes TVA), and some smaller media outlets…

Last night, L'Antichambre welcomed Kent Hughes (in its new podcast-style format). Luc Bellemare and P.J. Stock were on set for the occasion.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois took one thing away from this interview: the Montreal front office isn't desperate to add more physicality to its roster. Kent Hughes replied that he was primarily looking for a certain level of competitiveness… like what Lane Hutson and Logan Stankoven bring.

We've seen in the Montreal team's last two playoff runs that they lacked physicality, but Kent Hughes doesn't necessarily see that as a problem. Why? Because smaller players can also be competitive?

I have to admit, that one leaves me perplexed. Especially when I think back to Jeff Gorton's final days in New York…

That said, on a more positive note, I took away something else from Kent Hughes' interview: the Habs' GM evaluates opportunities to improve the team through a trade every day.

Habs GM Kent Hughes on RDS's L'Antichambre, when asked about the internal debate between being patient and being aggressive: “Every day. Every day, we evaluate possibilities in terms of trades, whatever they may be. It's always a balance between: ‘What will make us a better team…' pic.twitter.com/d1E31m4Aa7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 25, 2026

The Canadiens' front office therefore has several scenarios on the table and is constantly evaluating which of these scenarios would make the Habs a better team. Kent and Jeff debate this extensively, and it's a safe bet that several scouts and hockey executives within the organization are also involved in these discussions.

It's also reasonable to assume that many of these discussions ultimately lead to phone calls—but also to rejections from other NHL teams.

Are they debating Kirill Marchenko? Mark Scheifele? Nikita Kucherov? Dylan Larkin? Given that they do this on a daily basis, I think just about every player has been the subject of some discussion.

Unfortunately, Kent Hughes' success rate has been very low this summer: only Chris Kreider has joined the team… and we're still wondering what kind of impact he'll have at age 35.

Kent Hughes admitted last night that there are things he would have liked to accomplish but didn't. You can tell: he really would have liked—and still would like—to be able to complete a trade to (most likely) strengthen his top six.

There's still work to be done for Kent Hughes and the Habs' front office! Details: https://t.co/uuNGv26nmG pic.twitter.com/7xfgBaLcqR — RDS (@RDSca) September 25, 2026

Was he talking about Matthew Knies? Dylan Larkin? Kirill Marchenko?

Again, we'll never know.

Still, knowing that Kent Hughes will be discussing potential trades with Jeff Gorton today, then tomorrow… then Sunday, Monday… then Tuesday…

That's enough to give us hope. Hughes and Gorton haven't finished their work yet, and by casting enough lines, they'll eventually land a big fish.

As someone once said—I can't quite remember who—you miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Overtime

– Kent Hughes pointed out that it takes a little luck to win the Stanley Cup.

– He made a point of noting that the fact the team's best players left money on the table will “make his job easier” in the coming years.

– He mentioned that Florian Xhekaj and David Reinbacher had a good camp, but he also made a point of highlighting the play of Adam Engstrom and Owen Beck since the start of camp. He admitted that, yes, he'll eventually be forced to make certain decisions with the present in mind—not the long term. That said, while noting that there will be call-ups during the season, Kent Hughes also left the door open for the release of Florian Xhekaj… and that of Jacob Fowler. We'll see.