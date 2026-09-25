Kirill Marchenko: Here are the teams (besides the CH) that are in the running

Marc-Olivier Cook
Kirill Marchenko: Here are the teams (besides the CH) that are in the running
Credit: Capture d'écran | NHL.com

Kirill Marchenko is a sought-after player in the National League.

And we can all agree that this isn't necessarily a surprise.

When a talented 26-year-old forward says he wants to leave his team, it causes a stir throughout the league. And that's exactly what's happening right now.

We know the Canadiens are interested in him… but they're not the only ones. Because according to Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts Podcast), we should also keep an eye on…

  • The Leafs
  • The Jets
  • The Golden Knights
  • The Islanders
  • The Kraken
  • The Bruins

Friedman even went so far as to say that the Bruins and the Jets put an offer on Don Waddell's table for the Russian player's services at some point. But it's unclear whether those offers are still on the table today…

Again, this isn't exactly a huge surprise.

Kirill Marchenko is a super-talented player, and there are certainly GMs salivating at the thought of having him on their team. We know his strengths on the ice, and we know he can single-handedly take control of a game when needed.

And for Kent Hughes, this complicates things a bit… because there's likely to be a bidding war for the player in question, given that so many teams are in the running for his services.

But at the same time, we know that Don Waddell doesn't want future draft picks in a trade, and that's the Habs' main strength when it comes to the team's assets for a trade.

At this point, all we can do is wait and see how the situation unfolds over the coming days and weeks…


In a nutshell

– I can't wait to see him score at the Bell Centre.

– Oh, really?

– Worth noting.

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