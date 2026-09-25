Big news in Quebec.

François Gagnon, who has worked in the media industry for over 40 years, is retiring.

RDS made the announcement on its various platforms.

François Gagnon is retiring after an illustrious 40-year career in the media industry, including more than 18 years with Réseau des sports! From your colleagues and friends at RDS: Thank you, and enjoy your retirement, François! And above all, enjoy the game! pic.twitter.com/nyp19GMStw — RDS (@RDSca) September 25, 2026

Obviously, a true legend is leaving the media world.

But let's not forget that the last few years haven't always been easy for him either.

He had to take a break from the media in 2024–2025 due to health issues and because he was grieving. Upon his return in 2025, he mentioned that his mother's passing and other events had drained his energy reserves.

We now wish him good health as he moves forward.

At 63, the journalist can now focus on life's little things… and the entire team at DLC wishes him all the best for what lies ahead.

I'm definitely going to miss hearing his “Simonac!” on TV—that's for sure!

Ultimately, we'll remember him for his thoroughness, his knowledge of hockey… and, above all, his way of asking the questions that others didn't dare to ask. He has also been recognized by the hockey community over the years, notably with his induction into the Quebec Hockey Hall of Fame.

He's had quite the career, to put it another way.

Overtime

It's worth noting that several members of the media took to X to pay him a small tribute after hearing the news.

That goes without saying… and it shows just how respected he was in the community.

Enjoy your retirement, François!

An intelligent man, who had “his own” personality, but with whom I've always had a good relationship since our days at @HockeyMagazine.

Don't drink too much Coke, though! https://t.co/Ks1uq9kLsM — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) September 25, 2026

Wishing you a wonderful retirement, @GagnonFrancois. Happiness and good health, above all! https://t.co/fqvI8G0qCF — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) September 25, 2026