Dylan Larkin: New Teams He’d Like to Be Traded To

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin: New Teams He’d Like to Be Traded To
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

As of this writing, Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

He resumed practice earlier this week with the rest of his teammates, but he will not play in the team's final preseason game.

That's what we've just learned. 

That said, Larkin's name has once again become a hot topic in the media since the release of the latest episode of Elliotte Friedman's podcast. And that's to be expected: in that episode, the Sportsnet insider mentioned that the former Wings captain has expanded the list of teams he'd like to be traded to.

We already knew the Wild, the Golden Knights, and the Panthers were on the list. But Friedman also mentions the Avalanche, the Lightning, the Capitals, and the Stars as teams to watch: 

That's interesting.

It's easy to notice one thing, by the way: all of these teams are located… in the United States. We know Larkin isn't interested in playing in Canada, and this is proof of that.

And that explains why the Canadiens didn't get very far in their talks with the Wings…

But these teams also have something in common: they'll start the upcoming season among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup next spring. Clearly, Larkin wants to play somewhere where he'll have a chance to win…

So, we'll have to wait and see.


In a Nutshell

– Go!

– That Arber, though.

– Oh.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!