Dylan Larkin: New Teams He’d Like to Be Traded To

As of this writing, Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

He resumed practice earlier this week with the rest of his teammates, but he will not play in the team's final preseason game.

That's what we've just learned.

According to Per McLellan, Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss the Red Wings' final exhibition game; he did not play in the first three. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 25, 2026

That said, Larkin's name has once again become a hot topic in the media since the release of the latest episode of Elliotte Friedman's podcast. And that's to be expected: in that episode, the Sportsnet insider mentioned that the former Wings captain has expanded the list of teams he'd like to be traded to.

We already knew the Wild, the Golden Knights, and the Panthers were on the list. But Friedman also mentions the Avalanche, the Lightning, the Capitals, and the Stars as teams to watch:

32 Thoughts Friday podcast. Lots of news: the salary cap, BoG, Fantilli, Marchenko, Larkin, and the equipment crackdown. Also, the results of our podcast date poll. We're very lucky to have such a passionate audience. Links to your preferred platform are here:https://t.co/heO74Oq6Hl. Have a great weekend — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 25, 2026

That's interesting.

It's easy to notice one thing, by the way: all of these teams are located… in the United States. We know Larkin isn't interested in playing in Canada, and this is proof of that.

And that explains why the Canadiens didn't get very far in their talks with the Wings…

But these teams also have something in common: they'll start the upcoming season among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup next spring. Clearly, Larkin wants to play somewhere where he'll have a chance to win…

So, we'll have to wait and see.

In a Nutshell

– Go!

After defeating Mirra Andreeva in Singapore, Leylah Fernandez advances to the semifinals. Catch her at 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning against Maja Chwalinska. — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 25, 2026

– That Arber, though.

– Oh.