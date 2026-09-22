There are still rumors of a trade involving Kirby Dach: Florian Xhekaj has caught on

Did you enjoy last night's game in Trois-Rivières?

The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime against the Sens. And several key Canadiens players stepped up during the game.

For example? Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson, of course.

We just can't get enough of that 48-13 connection Big fan of that 48-13 connection OTT 2, MTL 2#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EqFTKun97N — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 22, 2026

But in preseason games, the score and how the veterans perform aren't what we're watching most closely. We're mainly watching the guys fighting for a spot on the roster.

Who stood out? Florian Xhekaj.

I don't know how you saw it, but the young man could hardly have done more in Mauricie. He was at the center of the action for most of the game.

His forechecking, his ability to get physical, and his intimidating presence made all the difference—even though he wasn't playing alongside NHL regulars in a lineup made up mostly of big-league players.

After 20 minutes of play, Florian Xhekaj is the best player on the ice. It's not even close. His forecheck directly led to Jayden Struble's goal, and the way he plays in the slot creates absolutely fascinating chaos. He's constantly… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 22, 2026

I don't know about you, but his performance has been pretty convincing: this guy has what it takes to start the season in town.

But one question remains: Will the Canadiens be able to (or willing to) make room for him to add him to their 23-man roster as early as next week?

We know that Martin St-Louis doesn't like to field 14 forwards, and right now, 13 guys have secured their spots. An injury (to Jake Evans, for example) could change that, though… as could a trade.

And on that note, Renaud Lavoie (on the morning show airing on BPM Sports this morning) said that Kirby Dach is still at the center of trade rumors.

Kirby Dach is the player the Canadiens seem to have signed “by default” just to keep him from leaving. He's the player who left money on the table to ensure he'd get a one-way contract.

And he's also the player who hasn't made a single impact since training camp began.

But even if he isn't traded, could Martin St-Louis send a message by benching him (along with another player) to give “The Unicorn” a spot on a fourth line with Josh Anderson?

I'm not sure the organization is there yet. But I'm certain this scenario is causing some internal buzz… and I'm certain that if Xhekaj starts the season in the minors, it won't be long before we see him called up.

Why? Because a club with aspirations like the Canadiens' must make room for the players who deserve it and who make the Habs a better hockey team.

Everyone is raving about Xhekaj right now, and that's no coincidence. He's forcing management to make decisions, and that's a good thing—teams need young players pushing for opportunities.

Quick Thoughts

– Good point.

I'm surprised to see so many fans ready to ditch Texier for the new “flavor of the month.” One of the Habs' best forwards when it comes to protecting the puck, capable of playing anywhere in the top 9. Without his contribution in 5-on-5 play during the playoffs, the Habs wouldn't have made it to the finals… — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 22, 2026

– The young player is taking more shots.

It's been encouraging to see Ivan Demidov taking more shots on the Habs' power play this preseason — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 22, 2026

– Still.

The defenseman scored a hat trick 🤯https://t.co/F09ybygadc — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2026

– Ouch.

– What's going on with the expansion?