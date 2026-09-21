Cole Caufield Secures Another Overtime Win for the Canadiens

After two wins against the Leafs on Saturday, the Habs were back in action tonight in Trois-Rivières.

They faced the Senators and tried to remain undefeated in preseason play.

Here are the lineups:

Your projected lines for tonight's preseason matchup #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/CStfL6aIsi — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 21, 2026

We've been raving about Samuel Montembeault ever since training camp began.

He let in the first shot.

William Eklund opens the scoring in Trois-Rivières pic.twitter.com/5pKZjsRCOI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

Jayden Struble didn't take long to tie the game, though.

There were a lot more Habs fans tonight.

Jayden Struble opens the scoring for the Habs! Struble makes no mistake! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qBKJt3JRnm — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2026

Midway through the second period, Montembeault was replaced by Jakub Dobes.

Late in the period, he gave up a goal to Dylan Cozens.

Dylan Cozens finds the back of the net in the final seconds of the second period pic.twitter.com/jlEivSjLz9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2026

In the third period, the Habs earned a power play.

Cole Caufield took advantage of it to tie the game. Not his best performance.

Cole Caufield ties the game on a power play in the third period pic.twitter.com/sJJMCWtzuI — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2026

For the second time in three preseason games, Martin St-Louis's team went into overtime.

Guess who scored the game-winner? That's right: Cole Caufield, assisted by Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki, of course.

WHO ELSE? COOOLLEEEE CAAAAUUUFFFIIIIEEEELLLDDD WHO ELSE? COOOLLEEEE CAAAAUUUFFFIIIIEEEELLLDDD OTT 2, MTL 3#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NbKVi6gGBi — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 22, 2026

Final score: 3-2 Montreal, which remains undefeated in preseason games.

The Canadiens will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday with two games against the same Senators.

The season will then kick off in Toronto on September 29.

Overtime

– Breaking news: he's still got it.

Lane Hutson looks like a guy who spent every waking minute this summer on the ice. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 21, 2026

– Another strong game for the unicorn.

Florian Xhekaj delivers a big hit to Dylan Cozens. pic.twitter.com/eHcZognuG6 — William Dubé (@williamdube_) September 21, 2026

– I agree with that.