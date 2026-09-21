Cole Caufield Secures Another Overtime Win for the Canadiens

Raphael Simard
Cole Caufield Secures Another Overtime Win for the Canadiens
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After two wins against the Leafs on Saturday, the Habs were back in action tonight in Trois-Rivières.

They faced the Senators and tried to remain undefeated in preseason play.

Here are the lineups:

We've been raving about Samuel Montembeault ever since training camp began.

He let in the first shot.

Jayden Struble didn't take long to tie the game, though.

There were a lot more Habs fans tonight.

Midway through the second period, Montembeault was replaced by Jakub Dobes.

Late in the period, he gave up a goal to Dylan Cozens.

In the third period, the Habs earned a power play.

Cole Caufield took advantage of it to tie the game. Not his best performance.

For the second time in three preseason games, Martin St-Louis's team went into overtime.

Guess who scored the game-winner? That's right: Cole Caufield, assisted by Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki, of course.

Final score: 3-2 Montreal, which remains undefeated in preseason games.

The Canadiens will wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday with two games against the same Senators.

The season will then kick off in Toronto on September 29.


Overtime

– Breaking news: he's still got it.

– Another strong game for the unicorn.

– I agree with that.

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