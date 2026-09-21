Michigan is preparing Michael Hage to be an impact player this season in Montreal

Michigan has quite the team this season. This team's goal for the season: to win the Frozen Four—nothing less.

In addition to Michael Hage, of course, Landon DuPoint, J.P. Hurlbert, and Jayden Perron, among others, will make Michigan one of the powerhouses of the NCAA.

In addition to winning major titles, the university's goal is, of course, to develop Hage. In an exclusive interview with RG Media, the team's head coach, Brandon Naurato, told Marco D'Amico that he's preparing Hage to be an impact player as early as this season in Montreal.

Sat down with @umichhockey head coach Brandon Naurato as he gives us a peek into how Michigan is preparing for a national title run in the NCAA: Landing DuPont

Jayden Perron's breakout

Will Horcoff's superpower

Preparing Michael Hage for Montreal https://t.co/Sl3MPItJuJ — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 21, 2026

It was written in the stars, but Naurato has pretty much confirmed that Hage will join the Habs at the end of the season. He won't play many games down the stretch (Michigan will likely go far), but he should see some ice time.

The coach knows the Habs have high expectations for his player. That's one of the reasons he wants to help him become a better player over the full 200 feet.

Michigan wants to prepare him for the workload and media attention that would await him if he became Montreal's second-line center.

“Our goal is to prepare him as best we can so he's ready to join the NHL.” – Brandon Naurato

In Montreal, Martin St-Louis likes players who are also defensively responsible. We see that with Cole Caufield, among others. Naurato won't hesitate to put Hage on the power play. That mindset aligns perfectly with MSL's, which will prepare the young player even further.

The only reason I wouldn't put him in those situations is if his body couldn't handle it. Judging by his performance in practice, he's ready. – Brandon Naurato

It was disappointing to see the prospect return to the NCAA for a third year, but it might be the best thing for his development.

In a Nutshell

– To be continued.

Elliotte Friedman: Vladimir Tarasenko—I'd heard he might be going to Florida, but obviously that hasn't happened; someone had said…if [Brad Marchand's injury] had lasted longer, Tarasenko might have ended up there – FAN Hockey Show (9/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 21, 2026

– Oh, really?

“JiC”: The Habs have a better team than last year pic.twitter.com/ez48x9Ui6G — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

– I guess so.

“It was an explosion of joy—this is our team, the Canadiens”—Richard Bolduc, Zachary's father pic.twitter.com/gMB8wyINVe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

– Too bad.

Injured, Puka Nacua won't be suiting up against the Giants! #NYGiants vs. #RamsHouse starting at 8:15 p.m. on RDS pic.twitter.com/TNBFgsmtVK — RDS (@RDSca) September 21, 2026

– Another player who might be on the move in Columbus.