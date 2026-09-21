“It’ll be the Montembeault of two years ago”: Tony Marinaro still believes in the goalie

Today, the Canadiens brought a strong lineup with them to Trois-Rivières. Most of the players who will take the ice have already secured a spot on the roster for next season.

There are still a few players who will be competing for a spot, though: Xhekaj, David Reinbacher, and Samuel Montembeault, who played very well in half a game in Toronto.

According to Tony Marinaro, this year we'll see the Monty from two years ago. He still believes in the Quebec native.

On Le Forum (TVA Sports), he explains that the Quebec native took last year's poor season personally and is ready to bounce back. He doesn't believe he's in Montreal for the long term, and his position as the number-one goalie is no longer at stake. So there will be less pressure, which will help him become the Monty of the good old days again.

Tony's colleague, Jean-Charles Lajoie, disagrees that he won't be around for the long term. Lajoie thinks he still has a few years ahead of him in Montreal, unless a team has one of its goalies get injured during training camp.

Marinaro ended on a slightly more negative note: no matter how the goaltender performs this year, the Habs already have a plan in mind. In fact, according to him, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are the goalies of the future.

He also said that Kirby Dach's value on the trade market is absolutely zero and drew a strange parallel between Jic and Dach.

It's a segment worth watching.

In a nutshell

– Hey guys.

Just another day at work Just another day at work#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JaF6PRatsb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2026

– One to watch.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Blue Jackets: They probably, probably need to know Adam Fantilli's number before they make other decisions; next year [Marchenko will] be on a contract that's much higher…but if you're trading [him] at 3.85 and you're adding probably one or more… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 21, 2026

– Well done.

We took advantage of the Canadiens' and Senators' visit to the Mauricie region to announce some big news!https://t.co/VYeou2lYnD — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

– No.

JS Dea would like to see a Slafkovsky–Suzuki–Demidov line! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/bcyAxHGzEZ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 21, 2026

– Surprise.