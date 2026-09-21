Marc-André Perreault will host a new sports radio show

Marc-André Perreault is adding another string to his bow. The TVA Sports reporter, better known by his nickname “Mapper!”, will take the helm of a new sports radio show starting Monday, September 28.

The show will air four nights a week, Monday through Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

It will air in Montreal on 99.5 and in Quebec City on BLVD 102.1, allowing Perreault to reach a much wider audience beyond his usual work at TVA Sports. And he certainly won't be alone behind the microphone.

Jonathan Bernier, Jean-François Chaumont, Nicolas Cloutier, and Martin Therriault will be part of the team joining Perreault on this new adventure.

And according to TVA Sports, additional contributors are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

With so many familiar faces from the Quebec sports scene gathered around a single show, it's shaping up to be an interesting mix. Especially at a time when interest in the Canadiens is about to skyrocket with the start of the season!

But naturally, I have to ask: what does this new show mean for a station like BPM Sports… or 98.5 FM, which airs sports shows in the evening?

Both stations will now have to contend with a new player right in their territory… and not just any player.

Mapper Perreault already has a strong reputation among sports fans and will be able to count on several well-established contributors. And we know he's very, very popular with the public, too…

I can't wait to see how this turns out. One thing is certain: the launch comes just a few days before the start of the Canadiens' regular season.

And it's hard to imagine a better time to launch a show devoted, for the most part, to the sports discussions that are sure to keep Quebec buzzing all fall!

In a Nutshell

– Good question.

Adam Fantilli's points per season: 2023/24 — 20g | 25a | 45pts

2024/25 — 31g | 23a | 54pts

2025/26 — 24g | 35a | 59pts What do you pay a guy like this? pic.twitter.com/wGs922vkPa — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) September 21, 2026

– Note.

– I'd love that.

– Oh…