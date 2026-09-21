Samuel Blais changes his tune: He says he would have liked to stay with the Canadiens

Marc-Olivier Cook
Samuel Blais changes his tune: He says he would have liked to stay with the Canadiens
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Last week, Samuel Blais took a jab at the Canadiens.

He said he didn't like being sent to Laval by the Montreal club during the season because he felt he had performed better than other players on the team.

And, of course, his comments made waves in Montreal. That was to be expected, let's face it… 

But now, when asked about it, Blais has sort of backtracked… saying he would have liked to stay in Montreal and play for the Canadiens. Anthony Martineau reported his comments in a recent article (TVA Sports):

“I would have liked to stay there. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for the Canadiens. I feel truly privileged to have been able to wear that jersey.” — Samuel Blais

Um…

Three days ago, the guy was openly complaining to the media because he was clearly unhappy with his role on the Canadiens. And now he's looking back on that year and saying he was able to live out his dream?

It's all a bit hard to follow… 

To me, what this tells me is that Blais didn't think his comments would land as hard as they did in Montreal. He was frustrated, and he had every right to be… but he spoke his mind, and he has to own up to that, too.

I'm looking forward to seeing him on the ice tonight. He might want to send a message to the Canadiens' management, and this will be a great opportunity for him to do so.

That said, I wonder if he'll get roughed up by some Habs players because of his comments from last week…


In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– Enjoy the read.

– Stay tuned.

– Nice contract.

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