Samuel Blais changes his tune: He says he would have liked to stay with the Canadiens

Last week, Samuel Blais took a jab at the Canadiens.

He said he didn't like being sent to Laval by the Montreal club during the season because he felt he had performed better than other players on the team.

And, of course, his comments made waves in Montreal. That was to be expected, let's face it…

But now, when asked about it, Blais has sort of backtracked… saying he would have liked to stay in Montreal and play for the Canadiens. Anthony Martineau reported his comments in a recent article (TVA Sports):

“I would have liked to stay there. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for the Canadiens. I feel truly privileged to have been able to wear that jersey.” — Samuel Blais

Um…

I asked Samuel Blais this morning if he expected his comments about the Habs to cause such a stir. He told me no. And he added this: “I would have liked to stay there. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for the Canadiens. I feel truly privileged…” — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 21, 2026

Three days ago, the guy was openly complaining to the media because he was clearly unhappy with his role on the Canadiens. And now he's looking back on that year and saying he was able to live out his dream?

It's all a bit hard to follow…

To me, what this tells me is that Blais didn't think his comments would land as hard as they did in Montreal. He was frustrated, and he had every right to be… but he spoke his mind, and he has to own up to that, too.

I'm looking forward to seeing him on the ice tonight. He might want to send a message to the Canadiens' management, and this will be a great opportunity for him to do so.

That said, I wonder if he'll get roughed up by some Habs players because of his comments from last week…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Would Kreider have acted this way if it had been his “friend” Carey Price in net in Brossard? #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/GKQWjeitVa — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 21, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

NEW for @TheAthletic

:

It was a drama-filled offseason for the Dallas Stars, with potential trades involving Jason Robertson and Thomas Harley making headlines. But if there's one GM who can navigate that, it's Jim Nill.

Free to read https://t.co/4ECu3LYF7Z — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Darren Dreger: On the Red Wings: Shawn Horcoff is trying to do his best…but he was acting as a GM with shackles on; agents tell us that he wasn't able to negotiate signings with any form of term; now those restrictions have been more or less removed – Barn Burner (9/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 21, 2026

– Nice contract.