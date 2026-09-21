Alex Newhook and David Reinbacher have a big audition tonight

Your lineups for tonight's Canadiens game are now available.

Now that we know who will be playing in tonight's game against the Senators in Trois-Rivières, we also know who will be lining up with whom in front of the fans in the Mauricie region.

Here's how it breaks down.

Today's lineup for the Habs:

Caufield-Suzuki-Newhook

Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov

Bolduc-Dach-Texier

Berard-Xhekaj-Pastujov Engstrom-Dobson

Hutson-Reinbacher

Struble-Xhekaj Monty

Dobes #goHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 21, 2026

Basically, we can see that the second line remains unchanged, but Alex Newhook will be taking Chris Kreider's spot on the team's first line.

This could be a good test run for the inevitable moment when Martin St-Louis decides to shuffle the lineup midseason…

It's worth noting that the third line will consist of players who'll be battling for ice time early in the season. The fourth line, meanwhile, is made up of guys from Laval.

But Florian Xhekaj will face a tough test against the Sens…

On defense, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson won't be paired together. Instead, they'll each be paired with a young player trying to earn a spot alongside them.

David Reinbacher will play with Hutson, and Adam Engstrom will pair with Dobson. And clearly, Reinbacher will be under pressure.

Free Puck | David Reinbacher Would Fill a Need https://t.co/d4dRB7a3zc — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 21, 2026

The test is just as important for Engstrom, but it's more significant for Reinbacher. After all, we all want to see what the Austrian is made of alongside Hutson.

Of course, in the best-case scenario, both players would play together in the future. But for that to happen, Reino has to step up.

Engstrom is stepping in for Mike Matheson for just one night. And the potential hole in the top-4 at the start of the season is exactly where Reinbacher is playing tonight. So the bigger test of the two (between Engstrom and Reinbacher) is easy to identify.

Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj will be on the third pairing.

Arber Xhekaj is on fire in Trois-Rivières. pic.twitter.com/sgq1sfuxpw — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 21, 2026

In a Nutshell

– The faces of the Sens.

#Sens trios at practice in Trois-Rivières: Eklund, Cozens, Zetterlund

, Cousins, Pinto, Amadio

, Burakovsky, Halliday, Batherson

, Blais, Greig, Hodgson

(Stützle, Tomasino, Boucher) Hutton, Spence

, Kleven, Yakemchuk

, Bolduc, Matinpalo

(Toure, Sanderson) Meriläinen

, Ersson

, Parsons — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) September 21, 2026

– Nice.

The American is having a great camp. He's not here to mess around, and it shows #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/GXHjhyw0NF — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 21, 2026

– Worth noting.

There's a lot of talk about Florian Xhekaj and David Reinbacher—and rightly so—but Luke Mittelstadt is also having an excellent camp. He'll certainly be a player to watch with the Laval Rocket this season. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Mittelstadt #NHL pic.twitter.com/3Ro34FA5yA — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 21, 2026

– Yes.

The Astros are completely letting this one slip away. https://t.co/rWHTp5LVX4 https://t.co/MAjP5iTb3j — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 21, 2026

– For soccer fans.

This move should have happened several months ago… https://t.co/WpXNQWQXLu — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 21, 2026

– Makes sense.

Bitter Ending with the Canadiens: Samuel Blais Tones Down His Comments https://t.co/FcI6aqxWzb — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 21, 2026

– Tonight's assistant coaches.