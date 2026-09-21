Alex Newhook and David Reinbacher have a big audition tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alex Newhook and David Reinbacher have a big audition tonight
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

Your lineups for tonight's Canadiens game are now available.

Now that we know who will be playing in tonight's game against the Senators in Trois-Rivières, we also know who will be lining up with whom in front of the fans in the Mauricie region.

Here's how it breaks down.

Basically, we can see that the second line remains unchanged, but Alex Newhook will be taking Chris Kreider's spot on the team's first line.

This could be a good test run for the inevitable moment when Martin St-Louis decides to shuffle the lineup midseason…

It's worth noting that the third line will consist of players who'll be battling for ice time early in the season. The fourth line, meanwhile, is made up of guys from Laval.

But Florian Xhekaj will face a tough test against the Sens…

On defense, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson won't be paired together. Instead, they'll each be paired with a young player trying to earn a spot alongside them.

David Reinbacher will play with Hutson, and Adam Engstrom will pair with Dobson. And clearly, Reinbacher will be under pressure.

The test is just as important for Engstrom, but it's more significant for Reinbacher. After all, we all want to see what the Austrian is made of alongside Hutson.

Of course, in the best-case scenario, both players would play together in the future. But for that to happen, Reino has to step up.

Engstrom is stepping in for Mike Matheson for just one night. And the potential hole in the top-4 at the start of the season is exactly where Reinbacher is playing tonight. So the bigger test of the two (between Engstrom and Reinbacher) is easy to identify.

Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj will be on the third pairing.


In a Nutshell

– The faces of the Sens.

– Nice.

– Worth noting.

– Yes.

– For soccer fans.

– Makes sense.

– Tonight's assistant coaches.

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