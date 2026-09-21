Chris Kreider is not in Trois-Rivières

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Chris Kreider is not in Trois-Rivières
Credit: X @CanadiensMTL

The Canadiens will play in Trois-Rivières tonight.

Several regulars will have the chance to play in front of the fans in the Mauricie region, and the Canadiens have just confirmed the names of the players who made the trip.

Here's the list.

Among the forwards, the following regulars will play: Bolduc, Caufield, Dach, Demidov, Kapanen, Newhook, Slafkovsky, Suzuki, and Texier. They could form the first three lines.

Will Texier play with the captain?

Florian Xhekaj, Brett Berard, and Sacha Pastujov are the three AHL players who will be in uniform. The Unicorn will have another chance to prove himself.

It's worth noting that Chris Kreider, Phillip Danault, and Josh Anderson (three veterans) won't be in uniform. Neither will Jake Evans, though he's clearly injured.

On defense, Dobson, Engstrom, Hutson, Reinbacher, Struble, and Xhekaj will be in uniform.

This means that Mike Matheson (yet another veteran) won't be playing tonight, which opens the door for a pairing of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson.

Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle won't be in uniform either, of course. #Injured

This opens the door for those looking to make the team (Engstrom, Reinbacher) as well as for those hoping to get more ice time (Xhekaj, Struble).


Extension

In goal, Samuel Montembeault will get his chance, as will Jakub Dobes. Monty is a local guy, and Dobes is the team's go-to guy.

Monty and Bolduc are back in their hometown right now.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!