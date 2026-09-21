Chris Kreider is not in Trois-Rivières

The Canadiens will play in Trois-Rivières tonight.

Several regulars will have the chance to play in front of the fans in the Mauricie region, and the Canadiens have just confirmed the names of the players who made the trip.

Here's the list.

The Habs take on the Sens in the Kraft Hockeyville edition! Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/ELZXkM9D10 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2026

Among the forwards, the following regulars will play: Bolduc, Caufield, Dach, Demidov, Kapanen, Newhook, Slafkovsky, Suzuki, and Texier. They could form the first three lines.

Will Texier play with the captain?

Florian Xhekaj, Brett Berard, and Sacha Pastujov are the three AHL players who will be in uniform. The Unicorn will have another chance to prove himself.

It's worth noting that Chris Kreider, Phillip Danault, and Josh Anderson (three veterans) won't be in uniform. Neither will Jake Evans, though he's clearly injured.

Guhle and Evans are still here (short break), but Carrier has left. A little less ice time for the Quebec native compared to the other two. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/UiA0I4qtH8 pic.twitter.com/pQKNb3ZKMj — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 21, 2026

On defense, Dobson, Engstrom, Hutson, Reinbacher, Struble, and Xhekaj will be in uniform.

This means that Mike Matheson (yet another veteran) won't be playing tonight, which opens the door for a pairing of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson.

Practice is about to begin in Brossard. Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, Mike Matheson, and Chris Kreider are here. It's clear: the Habs, who are playing tonight in Trois-Rivières, will give their veterans a chance to “rest” a bit. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/yi8zauFbRp — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 21, 2026

Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle won't be in uniform either, of course. #Injured

This opens the door for those looking to make the team (Engstrom, Reinbacher) as well as for those hoping to get more ice time (Xhekaj, Struble).

Extension

In goal, Samuel Montembeault will get his chance, as will Jakub Dobes. Monty is a local guy, and Dobes is the team's go-to guy.

Monty and Bolduc are back in their hometown right now.