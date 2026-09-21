Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier, and Jake Evans are skating on their own before practice

This morning, the Canadiens players who are set to play in Trois-Rivières are already in the Mauricie region.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing going on in Brossard. After all, not all of the Canadiens' players will be facing Ottawa tonight.

So there's action to watch in two places.

The highlight from Brossard is that Kaiden Guhle skated (in public) for the first time since training camp began last week.

That's good news… even if he wasn't skating at full speed.

But as our colleague Patrick Guillet reports, Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans also skated an hour before Group B—meaning without the other players.

Carrier and Evans are two regulars who didn't skate yesterday. And now, they're separated from the group. #Injuries

Kaiden Guhle is skating in full gear for the first time since the start of training camp this morning in Brossard. He's joined by Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans, who weren't on the ice yesterday. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #Carrier #Evans pic.twitter.com/qLlWHmFhts — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 21, 2026

This development may be positive for Guhle, but it raises more questions than it answers regarding Carrier and Evans at the moment.

After all, both players saw action on Saturday but haven't practiced with the team since.

Does that mean both players are at risk of missing the start of the season due to a minor injury? It's really too early to say without more information.

But let's just say we have every right to wonder. And that's true even though they gave it their all on the ice—more so than Guhle did.

If Evans were to miss any regular-season games, that would open up even more opportunities for Xhekaj. We're talking about Florian here, not his brother.

As for Carrier, this obviously paves the way for playing time for Arber Xhekaj and/or Jayden Struble, but it's also a chance to see prospects break into the lineup. Adam Engstrom and—most importantly—right-hander David Reinbacher are ones to watch.

In a Nutshell

– In Trois-Rivières, we expect to see Samuel Montembeault, a local kid, play tonight since it's been announced. It will be an important test for him.

PA announcer at Hockeyville confirms Montembeault will be in net tonight #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 21, 2026

– Read this.

Hockey Canada at the center of troubling financial conflicts https://t.co/UToIHG4cbd — Radio-Canada Info (@RadioCanadaInfo) September 21, 2026

– Well done.