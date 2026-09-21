Standing Up for Aleksander Barkov: Brady Tkachuk Is Making Friends in Florida

Brady Tkachuk knows how to make friends in Florida.

In his first preseason game in his new colors, the former Ottawa Senators player put on an inspiring performance to help his team secure a 6-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

In fact, he played his own game.

First, he racked up three points. He scored into an empty net, but he also managed to score on the power play—assisted by his captain and his brother.

He also had an assist on a goal by Aleksander Barkov.

BRADY TKACHUK'S FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER And he was assisted by his brother! pic.twitter.com/BuCNCFzKcD — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2026

But aside from Brady Tkachuk's first preseason game in his new colors, that's not what's drawing the most attention in the aftermath.

Deep down, everyone knows why Tkachuk is making headlines.

Late in the game, the Panthers' captain was checked into the corner. It was, of course, his first game back after his serious injury a year ago.

And Tkachuk, without a second thought, completed his Gordie Howe hat trick to come to the defense of his new captain.

Brady Tkachuk and Charles-Alexis Legault drop the gloves pic.twitter.com/bKvyBIm5t4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 21, 2026

He took on Charles-Alexis (great first name, by the way) Legault.

And even if it wasn't the fight of the year (it was more of a big hug with a few punches thrown here and there during the embrace), let's just say the message got across.

Brady Tkachuk won't let his teammate get hurt, and that's largely why he was traded to the Panthers during the offseason: for his grit.

The tone has been set, in any case.

Quick Fire

– Your prediction?

Habs game on Amazon Prime Video: I'm told it will NOT be Jasmin Leroux, Anthony Marcotte, Sébastien Goulet, Pierre Houde, Félix Séguin, Martin McGuire, Frédéric Lord, or Denis Casavant. Jasmin Leroux's candidacy would have been one of the strongest… pic.twitter.com/bFyX40vF8Z — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 21, 2026

– Ahh, the Mets…

The Rays are happy to have him. https://t.co/AROpLUaob4 https://t.co/b4zCdzxbRv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 21, 2026

– Great reference.

– Connor Hellebuyck: The situation could drag on.

Chris Johnston: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: I don't see a quick resolution on the horizon – Nielson Show (9/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 21, 2026

– His stint in the KHL was a short one.