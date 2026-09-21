Standing Up for Aleksander Barkov: Brady Tkachuk Is Making Friends in Florida

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Standing Up for Aleksander Barkov: Brady Tkachuk Is Making Friends in Florida
Credit: X

Brady Tkachuk knows how to make friends in Florida.

In his first preseason game in his new colors, the former Ottawa Senators player put on an inspiring performance to help his team secure a 6-3 victory over the Hurricanes.

In fact, he played his own game.

First, he racked up three points. He scored into an empty net, but he also managed to score on the power play—assisted by his captain and his brother.

He also had an assist on a goal by Aleksander Barkov.

But aside from Brady Tkachuk's first preseason game in his new colors, that's not what's drawing the most attention in the aftermath.

Deep down, everyone knows why Tkachuk is making headlines.

Late in the game, the Panthers' captain was checked into the corner. It was, of course, his first game back after his serious injury a year ago.

And Tkachuk, without a second thought, completed his Gordie Howe hat trick to come to the defense of his new captain.

He took on Charles-Alexis (great first name, by the way) Legault.

And even if it wasn't the fight of the year (it was more of a big hug with a few punches thrown here and there during the embrace), let's just say the message got across.

Brady Tkachuk won't let his teammate get hurt, and that's largely why he was traded to the Panthers during the offseason: for his grit.

The tone has been set, in any case.


Quick Fire

– Your prediction?

– Ahh, the Mets…

– Great reference.

– Connor Hellebuyck: The situation could drag on.

– His stint in the KHL was a short one.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!