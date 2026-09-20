Martin St-Louis and Kent Hughes look back on Jeff Gorton’s “meltdown”

The scene had caused a stir.

In La Reconstruction, viewers saw Jeff Gorton lose his patience in the coaches' office after a Canadiens game.

Let's just say the president of hockey operations wasn't exactly eager to hide his displeasure.

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Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis discussed this clip on Tout le monde en parle. And clearly, moments like this don't create any tension between the Habs' front office and their coach.

Hughes even explained that this was one of the key reasons behind St-Louis's hiring. The organization knew it could have this kind of discussion with him without him taking offense.

That says a lot about their relationship.

St-Louis knows Hughes and Gorton well enough to understand their reactions. An outburst like the one we saw isn't going to keep him up at night or ruin his day the next day. The three men are close and know how each other ticks.

Personally, I like this approach.

One might wonder if it's always a good idea for executives to walk into the coaches' office immediately after a game, when emotions are still running high. But if no one takes the comments personally, it at least allows for frank discussions.

Hughes, in fact, values these immediate post-game meetings. He wants to share what he's seen and hear the coaches' impressions before they have a chance to watch the video. According to him, their analysis then becomes more focused on the team's structure.

For his part, St-Louis seems perfectly comfortable with this approach.

He has nothing to compare it to, since this is his first experience as a head coach in the NHL, but Hughes and Gorton have been coming down to watch him from the very beginning. The goal remains the same the whole time… to push the team forward.

The exchange with Gorton was spectacular to watch.

But according to Kent Hughes and Martin St-Louis, it wasn't an internal issue. Rather, it was a particularly intense version of a dynamic that's been there from the start.

And so far, it's hard to say it isn't working.

In a nutshell

– He didn't waste any time.

2 goals, 1 assist, and 1 fight for Brady Tkachuk in his first preseason game with the Panthers! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/yoLgstMnTK — RDS (@RDSca) September 21, 2026

– Wow.

Slim Jim for the win pic.twitter.com/TXsjroFFnJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2026

– Not surprising.