Vinzenz Rohrer is off to a strong start to the season with EV Zug

When it comes to the Montreal Canadiens' prospects, Vinzenz Rohrer rarely comes to mind.

The Austrian forward has never been labeled a top-6 prospect, but he certainly has talent.

Last year, he played for the Zurich Lions, one of the top teams in the Swiss first division.

This season, he's playing for EV Zug, a less-resourced team, which gives Rohrer a more prominent role.

And let's just say he hasn't wasted any time making his mark early in the season.

In just two games, he already has six points (two goals and four assists).

In just two games with EV Zug (Swiss first division), Vinzenz Rohrer has already racked up 6 points. He had 12 points in 41 games last year. He'll be one to watch closely this year. pic.twitter.com/wesAlutWmr — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 20, 2026

As my colleague Maxime Truman mentions in the tweet above, he had only recorded 12 points in 41 games last season.

Interestingly, EV Zug has Tomas Tatar on its roster, and the two teammates are likely to be paired on the same line often. Rohrer is a right winger, and Tatar plays on the left wing.

We can also infer that they were on the same line in the first two games, because Tatar also has six points so far (though four goals and two assists).

If you want to see a detailed breakdown of Rohrer's latest game, Grant McCagg has posted an episode on his Patreon.

Rohrer is tied for the Swiss scoring lead with 6 points in 2 games. Our first full HabsCast Patreon exclusive is up, featuring every highlight from Rohrer's 2-goal, 1-assist Zug debut as I break down his performance. https://t.co/4wxibotAiz Check out this assist! pic.twitter.com/IOxL3rpRfC — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 20, 2026

In the tweet above, you can see Rohrer's magnificent backhand lift pass to his teammate.

If he keeps this up, we might see him earn a regular spot with the Laval Rocket after this season—and who knows, maybe even see him play for the Habs from time to time in a few years.

In a nutshell

– Indeed.

Man, he must be so fed up! https://t.co/2INzolZt9A — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 20, 2026

– What a beautiful goal from the guy making $18 million a season.

– A really nice goal from the Predators' prospect.

Brady Martin pulled out all the stops to get the @PredsNHL on the board! pic.twitter.com/RNwCkCO0Lr — NHL (@NHL) September 20, 2026

– Read this.

– Well done.