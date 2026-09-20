Vincent Damphousse: “Martin St-Louis is the best head coach in the NHL”

Martin St-Louis has faced some criticism for certain decisions since his arrival in Montreal.

However, the Quebec-born head coach is a quick learner and is obviously gaining experience over the years.

For a guy who was coaching at the Pee-Wee level just five years ago, he doesn't seem too out of his depth, honestly.

Yesterday, Geneviève Tardif said on 98.5 FM that he could become the best head coach in Habs history.

Vincent Damphousse also weighed in on the subject. According to him, he's the best head coach in the NHL right now.

I think that might be a bit of a stretch right now, but he's certainly not far off.

Personally, I think Jon Cooper is the best, mainly because of his track record (he's won everywhere he's been at every level).

However, I don't think MSL is that far behind the Tampa Bay Lightning's head coach.

If he adds a Stanley Cup to his resume, St. Louis will have a strong case for being the best in the NHL.

Since his arrival, he's transformed many young players by giving them the freedom to do what they do best, while working to improve certain aspects of their game.

I don't know if Caufield would have scored 51 goals without MSL's work since he arrived.

I don't know if Lane Hutson would have racked up 78 points in his second season without MSL.

The team is still young, and he's led them to the conference finals—and the players will only get better with experience.

And that's not even counting Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky, who are on their way, and David Reinbacher, who, in my opinion, is ready for the NHL.

Will the Habs finish at the top of the Atlantic Division this season? We'll see.

In a Nutshell

– A total of three changes were made to the forward lines and defensive pairs. With Jake Evans, Alexandre Carrier, and Lucas Condotta absent from practice, Laurent Dauphin, Dillan Bentley, and Josh Nadeau took their places, respectively. No other changes were made to the lineups.

– That goes without saying.

Is David Reinbacher the perfect partner for Lane Hutson? pic.twitter.com/64TSRbPa5z — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 20, 2026

– What sad news.