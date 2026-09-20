David Reinbacher is having a great training camp

David Reinbacher is certainly one of the most closely watched players—if not the most closely watched player—at the Montreal Canadiens' training camp.

We know there's a need on the Habs' blue line, and Reinbacher would be a perfect fit, especially if he can play more physically.

He's very reliable defensively, he's smart, and he has a good breakout and a solid build.

So far, many feel he's having an excellent training camp. And that's perfect, especially when you recall what he said on Friday when asked why he felt ready for the NHL: “You'll see this weekend.”

Our colleague Patrick Guillet was on site in Brossard for the morning practices of Group A and Group B, and he, too, believes that Guillet has put his words into action, both in practice and during yesterday's game.

David Reinbacher racked up several points last night in the game in Toronto. You could say he's put his words into action. He'll probably never be a spectacular defenseman, but he could become a key asset in the finer points of the game. An excellent… pic.twitter.com/x7SRfB5HoE — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 20, 2026

Karine Hains was also in Brossard this morning, and she thinks Reinbacher looks confident and is making a good impression at camp so far.

I also think he's been very good so far. He's been excellent, playing just over 20 minutes in the game. He dished out three hits and finished with a +1 rating.

Beyond the stats, he's been excellent defensively. He's cut off plays, created turnovers, and even forced Gavin McKenna to hook him.

Gavin McKenna gets on the scoresheet on his third preseason shift… a two-minute hooking penalty pic.twitter.com/WRf5pwevWB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 19, 2026

That's exactly what we expect from him: to play an honest, simple, and effective game.

Even assistant coach Derek Lalonde was impressed by Reino. In his view, he was one of the best defensemen in Group B.

#Habs Derek Lalonde on David Reinbacher's performance vs. Toronto “He was one of our better defensemen. His touches were great, he defended very well, and he didn't put himself in any bad situations. It was a really good spot for him tonight.” #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey pic.twitter.com/szexBjpgTz — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) September 20, 2026

If he keeps this up, he'll certainly be in the lineup to start the season, especially with Kaiden Guhle out.

In a nutshell

– I'm really looking forward to seeing how Bolduc's season plays out.

It hasn't been easy for Zachary Bolduc to prove himself since the start of camp. It's fair to say he's probably the biggest loser in the Chris Kreider trade. Nevertheless, he does manage to stand out at times during camp, as in this clip where he positions himself… pic.twitter.com/PWM6L1n10X — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 20, 2026

– The Quebec native is returning to junior hockey.

– The Jets are primarily looking for established players in exchange for Connor Hellebuyck.