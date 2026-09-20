Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans were absent from practice today

This morning, there's an early morning practice for Group A and Group B.

After two great wins in one night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, there were certainly plenty of smiles, but it's important to stay focused.

Tomorrow, there will be another preseason game in Trois-Rivières against the Ottawa Senators, and we know how intense things can get against them, even in the preseason.

At practice, however, two regulars were missing: Alexandre Carrier and Jake Evans. Lucas Condotta was also absent.

It's a bit concerning, because even though there's a good chance they won't play tomorrow, we still expect to see everyone on the ice for a morning practice.

Carrier, Condotta, and Evans aren't skating today, so Nadeau and Bentley are joining Group A for practice, and Dauphin is joining Group B. No word yet on the lineup for tomorrow's game in Trois-Rivières. #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 20, 2026

When you consider that this is only the beginning of the preseason, it's even more concerning.

Karine Hains also reported that Josh Nadeau and Dillan Bentley will practice with Group A, while Laurent Dauphin will be with Group B.

We don't yet have any news regarding the projected lineup for tomorrow night's game in Trois-Rivières.

We can obviously expect to see some new faces, but some players might get another chance to play tomorrow after seeing action yesterday.

Especially with Carrier, Evans, and Condotta out…

It's possible that these three players are simply taking a few days off for treatment, but as of this writing, there has been no confirmation on that front.

Let's see what comes out of this practice.

In a Nutshell

– For those who want to watch some hockey in the early afternoon, the Devils will face the Islanders at 1 p.m.

– The Canadiens are on fire.

JONATHAN DAVID SCORES AGAINST REAL MADRID! THIS MAN CANNOT BE STOPPED! HIS THIRD #LALIGA GOAL IN THREE MATCHES pic.twitter.com/Fd8CDcozyb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 20, 2026

– Must-read.