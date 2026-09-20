RUMOR | Connor Hellebuyck is reportedly open to being traded to the Canadiens

With just a few days left before the season starts, Connor Hellebuyck is still a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Did he ask to be traded because he wants to return to the U.S. or because he's simply not happy in Winnipeg?

Steve Simmons (Toronto Sun) has his own take on it. At the end of an article about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays star who hasn't exactly been a star this season, the reporter notes that rumors suggesting the goaltender wants to leave Canada are false. According to him, if he were traded to the Oilers or the Canadiens, he would report to training camp without hesitation.

SIMMONS SAYS: Guerrero's woeful season is one for the ages https://t.co/zf78gNnfWh pic.twitter.com/BkG3T9kY7o — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 20, 2026

That's a big deal, though.

We always thought he wanted to go back to the States, but deep down, he just wants to leave Winnipeg and win. We know that after the Olympics, his wife reportedly received threats. He doesn't feel comfortable in Manitoba and wants a change of scenery.

I'm not sure if the Canadiens are in the running for the Jets' goalie, though.

What would it cost? Dan Kramer posted a mock trade earlier this morning on his X account. Kaiden Guhle and Jakub Dobes for Hellebuyck—would you make it?

Just for fun and a little chaos to kick off a Sunday after a double #Habs preseason win. pic.twitter.com/ZV13qaUVIz — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) September 20, 2026

I don't blame Hellebuyck for wanting to leave the Jets. No one seems to want to play there. We've heard several rumors that the Sabres were very interested, but according to Elliotte Friedman, the trade fell through because Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had Winnipeg on his no-trade list.

Well, the Jets need a goalie in return—that's one of the reasons a trade would have fallen through. A major trade with the Panthers was also reportedly rejected before Jacob Markstrom was acquired by Florida.

One thing is certain: acquiring Hellebuyck wouldn't be easy. The Canadiens already have three goalies, and let's just say that adding another one isn't exactly a priority for Kent Hughes.

In Brief

– And for good reason.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov reportedly intends to break the bank with his next contract https://t.co/aO27FaVO5L — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 20, 2026

– Well said.

I see people are (once again) bringing up goal and assist stats to criticize Alexis Sánchez. As for Sánchez's gestures of frustration—I've been doing those every game for the past two years whenever I see his teammates' offensive decisions. This team, even with Messi,… — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) September 20, 2026

– What a story…