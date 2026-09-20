Kreider seems lost; Reinbacher is set to start in Montreal—and why not Mittelstadt?

We shouldn't jump to conclusions—the CH has only played two preseason games.

But with the shortened preseason schedule, big decisions will have to be made quickly, and it's interesting to note the progress some players are making.

Before I talk about the two players who particularly impressed me, I want to mention newcomer Chris Kreider, who received a warm welcome but also seemed a bit lost. During the postgame celebration (the “circle of friendship”), he was the fourth player in line in Kirby Dach's absence. And he didn't seem to know what to do. Hasn't he been watching the Habs' games in recent years?

Chris Kreider joins his new teammates as they celebrate their win over Toronto! (via @simplymxine) pic.twitter.com/G9OKCkInPg — BarDown (@BarDown) September 20, 2026

In his first game with the Habs, the American didn't record any points in 17:05 of ice time.

David Reinbacher and Luke Mittelstadt fared much better, as they both had something to prove. As for Reinbacher, he'd announced it a few days ago: we'd see the real David Reinbacher this weekend. He kept his word.

He walked the walk—he was excellent—so much so that I predict he'll start the season in Montreal. The Austrian, who was playing against the Leafs' A-team in Toronto, played solid hockey, to be sure, but that's exactly what's expected of him. He finished with a +1 rating, took one shot on goal, and recorded three hits.

Yes, there's some congestion on the Habs' blue line, but the coaching staff will make room for him, especially with Kaiden Guhle's injury.

As for Mittelstadt, his chances of making the team are slightly slimmer. On offense, there are a lot of players and so few spots available.

Kreider-Suzuki-Caufield

Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov

Newhook-Evans-Dach

Bolduc-Danault-Anderson

None of these guys will start the season in Montreal. Behind them, players like Alex Texier and Florian Xhekaj are ahead of Mittelstadt in the pecking order. If the 23-year-old—a seventh-round pick by the team in 2023—continues to play like this, he'll leave Martin St-Louis with no choice.

As for the players whose performances no longer surprise us, Cole Caufield remains “Mr. Saturday,” and Lane Hutson continues to dominate. Ivan Demidov has also been very good, and he looks much faster—just as we've been saying all summer.

In a nutshell

– I guess so.

McKenna has a “pretty cool” time in his NHL preseason debut “I'll remember this day forever.” My @nhlmedia story: #NHL https://t.co/huxAsEHeZG — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) September 20, 2026

– Would you do it?

Just for fun and a little chaos to kick off a Sunday after a double #Habs preseason win. pic.twitter.com/ZV13qaUVIz — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) September 20, 2026

– My condolences.