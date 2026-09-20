Arber watched Florian’s fight from the penalty box… on his cell phone

Last night, the CH won both of their games against the Leafs.

Two great wins, even though the Xhekaj brothers were on different teams. Arber was in Montreal and Florian was in Toronto.

That didn't stop the older brother from cheering on his younger brother. Sitting in the penalty box, Arber watched Florian's fight on his cell phone. It's rare to see that.

Arber Xhekaj watching a Twitter video of his brother Florian Xhekaj fighting while sitting in the penalty box Hockey is so back! pic.twitter.com/JMcu6oZILH — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 20, 2026

The Sportsnet commentator wonders if he'll have to pay a fine. It's a preseason game—I hope not…

In addition to his fight—which he clearly dominated—the younger of the two brothers recorded an assist, blocked a shot, and hit an opponent four times. All that in just under 12 minutes of ice time.

The Florian Xhekaj fight earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/goYRryru6k — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 20, 2026

We know Florian wants to carve out a spot on the main team and that he's willing to give it his all to showcase his talent. In any case, I'd see him on a fourth line with Josh Anderson.

There are still two preseason games left, and let's just say he's one of the players who'll see the most ice time. He's one of the players currently on the cusp between the NHL and the AHL; the coaching staff needs to assess where he stands in his development.

He certainly impressed me yesterday, anyway. Luke Mittelstadt and David Reinbacher weren't too shabby either. The internal competition is going to be very interesting.

In a Nutshell

– Another person who says Martin St-Louis is the best coach in the NHL.

– News about a former Habs player.

Tomas Tatar turned down summer offers to remain with EV Zughttps://t.co/nxEYZxIYfS — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) September 20, 2026

– What a surprise…

Unsurprisingly, Lane Hutson is picking up right where he left off! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/tMmiL5OkvL — RDS (@RDSca) September 20, 2026

– Have a great second Sunday of football.