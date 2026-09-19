Chris Kreider receives a warm welcome from the crowd at the Bell Centre

Finally, some hockey! Fans are in for not one, but two games, as the Canadiens play two simultaneous split-squad games against the Maple Leafs—one in Montreal and one in Toronto.

For this doubleheader, the Habs fielded most of their top players in the lineup at the Bell Centre.

It's understandable that the Canadiens organization would want to offer the best possible experience to its fans, even if it's just a preseason game.

Among the players in the lineup in Montreal was newcomer Chris Kreider, who was in uniform for the first time in front of the Bell Centre crowd.

For the occasion, the power forward even played on the team's first line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

This acquisition came as no surprise to many, as Kreider has long been one of the most hated players among Montreal fans due to his incident with Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs.

While many fans and journalists agree that the Habs are a better team with Kreider, this signing has been the talk of the town lately and has sparked a range of reactions—sometimes emotional—among them

So how did the crowd welcome him?

Well, Montreal fans seem to have truly moved on, as they warmly cheered the American player when he was introduced to the crowd.

The Bell Centre welcomes Kreider as a member of the Habs for the first time #GoHabsGo @thehockeynews #THN pic.twitter.com/3gCcYw8RoR — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 19, 2026

The Habs' new No. 22 has thus passed his first test, so to speak, and can now focus on what matters most: playing hockey and giving 100% on the ice.

I also think it was the right thing to do—after all, we're talking about an incident that happened more than 12 years ago; at some point, you have to move on.

The former archrival now wears a blue-white-red uniform, and frankly, it suits him well.

Chris Kreider is looking pretty good rocking the pic.twitter.com/SUreNKzEZA — NHL (@NHL) September 19, 2026

However, if Kreider were to go through a long slump this year, one has to wonder if the fans might lose patience with him.

In a nutshell

– Things are heating up.

Tempers are flaring between Condotta and Pezzetta pic.twitter.com/wZs1RLeQqJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 19, 2026

– What do you think?

– The first-round pick's first steps on the ice.

The first overall pick, Gavin McKenna, in Maple Leafs colors! Don't miss the showdown between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs in Toronto on RDS Info pic.twitter.com/jCNuBRtPxA — RDS (@RDSca) September 19, 2026

– Sergei Bobrovsky's new mask.

Here's a look at Sergei Bobrovsky's new mask for the 2026–27 NHL season. (via @Daveart/IG) pic.twitter.com/5osBBKaWwb — BarDown (@BarDown) September 19, 2026

– A distraction for the Yankees?

They don't need this on the eve of the playoffs. https://t.co/A21uObxn33 https://t.co/08ceU6OkR7 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 19, 2026

– A great win in front of his home crowd.