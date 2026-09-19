30 pounds lighter and fluent in English: Matvei Michkov is a changed man

In 2025–26, Matvei Michkov's physical condition became a talking point. The young Russian was out of favor with his coach, Rick Tocchet, who publicly called him out for it.

This even led to Michkov—despite his immense talent—being left out of the playoffs.

So people wondered if the kid, after all that, would learn from his mistakes. And the good news is that he worked hard to make it happen.

Michkov spoke with the media on the sidelines of the team's training camp… and we noticed that the Russian was able to answer questions in English. He needed a few questions translated into Russian, but he answered each one in English.

We know his command of English has been an issue since he arrived in Philadelphia, but it seems to have improved. That's good news.

Michkov admitted he was nervous giving his first English press conference. He still had some questions translated into Russian, but he answered all of them in English and did a really good job expressing himself. He was smiling afterward—I think it was an off-ice hurdle that had been weighing on his… — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 17, 2026

In fact, it was a rather smiling Michkov who chatted with the reporters. He talked about his summer training, emphasizing that he's developed better eating habits.

And the results are striking: the Russian has lost… 30 pounds.

Matvei Michkov — speaking in English — talking about being 30 pounds lighter. “I think this is so good for me. I feel lighter on the ice right now. More speed. Every skill—more speed, better speed. … I'm eating only good food right now. No fast food. No sugar. Just a little bit. I like… — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) September 17, 2026

Michkov feels he's truly lighter and faster on the ice. Cutting out fast food and sugar has helped him… even though he admits he still likes to eat a little chocolate on his days off. Hehe.

You can tell Michkov worked really hard over the summer to avoid reliving the tough moments from last season. Instead of spending the year lagging behind his teammates in terms of fitness, he's arriving at camp in better shape than ever.

Now we'll just have to see if that translates into results, but we should certainly commend his efforts to put himself in the best possible position.

In a nutshell

– Phew.

#CBJ Adam Fantilli has now missed the first four days of training camp. No signs that a contract agreement is imminent. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 19, 2026

– Alex Newhook didn't want to leave Montreal.

“I think with the opportunity we have here, to move on and miss out on something that could be pretty special here would be pretty brutal.” — Alex Newhook This is what the Canadiens built. But they're at a point where some of those who built it will miss it. https://t.co/PAELFGWqJS — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 19, 2026

– He then clarified that he hadn't. But nice try, hehe.

Reporter: “Have you grown an inch?” Lane Hutson: “Maybe a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/kPwRJYZST5 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 19, 2026

– We can understand that.

“It's been awesome, great to be back in the city. So much love for Vancouver, and to be back is special for me and my family.” #Canucks forward Brendan Gallagher goes 1-on-1 with Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald on Day 2 of Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/BD8BFIGlEh — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) September 18, 2026

– Note.

Ukrainian advocates ask Ottawa to sanction NHL's Alex Ovechkin after Putin commercial https://t.co/1bIsZF9IQo — CTV News (@CTVNews) September 18, 2026

– Things are going well for Vinzenz Rohrer in Europe.