Slafkovsky Praises Kapanen, Kreider Is Looking Forward to Tonight, and the Plan for the Goaltenders

Since the start of training camp, Juraj Slafkovský has been playing on the second line. The Slovak, who saw Chris Kreider take his spot on the first line, is now playing alongside Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen on the second.

This isn't meant to be a punishment in and of itself; it's mainly intended to better balance the lines, according to Martin St-Louis.

And of course, the big question about this second line is whether Kapanen will hold his own. He had some good moments last year, but he really struggled toward the end of the season.

And this morning, Slaf was asked about this by the media… and he gave his center a huge vote of confidence: he has no doubt that Kapanen is capable of being a second-line center.

He doesn't want to dwell on his teammate's difficult end to the season—he'd rather focus on the season ahead.

Listen to Team A's pregame comments ahead of tonight's matchup against Toronto. Tune in now to Team A's live pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against the Maple Leafs. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Evm3aj0hxf — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 19, 2026

Obviously, we all know Slaf wasn't going to tear his teammate apart. It makes sense to see him show some love to his linemate, after all.

But he was particularly effusive in his praise of Kapanen, whom he believes is capable of performing better than what we saw at the end of last season. Something to watch, then.

Chris Kreider Is Looking Forward to Tonight

Tonight, Chris Kreider will play at the Bell Centre. And for the first time, he'll do so wearing the Canadiens' colors. Are you starting to get used to it?

Obviously, it'll be quite a special sight. One has to wonder, for example, what the fans' reaction will be like.

But as for Kreider, the veteran seems pretty eager himself. He told the media that he's “really excited” about tonight's game.

Chris Kreider on playing a preseason game for the Habs at the Bell Centre: “Putting on that jersey, in that arena. I'd definitely say it's different.” “I'm very excited. Good nerves.” pic.twitter.com/RaIP3Kd97S — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 19, 2026

Kreider knows that wearing the Canadiens' uniform at the Bell Centre is something special. He admits to being nervous, but in a good way.

And he acknowledged that mistakes are to be expected… but that it's better to get them out of the system now rather than during the regular season.

Great quote from Chris Kreider ahead of his first preseason game with the #Habs pic.twitter.com/28HQz7cQ1d — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 19, 2026

The Plan for the Goaltenders

Keep in mind that tonight, the Habs will play two games at the same time. The team is split in two, and while one half will play in Montreal, the other will head to Toronto.

That means, for example, that four goalies will be in uniform. Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler will be in Montreal, while Samuel Montembeault and Kaapo Kahkönen will play in Toronto.

And Martin St-Louis confirmed to the media that the plan is for the goalies to split the games tonight. That means all four will each play half a game.

The goaltenders will split the games tonight #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) September 19, 2026

It's likely that Dobes and Montembeault will be the two starters. That said, midway through the second period of each game, Fowler and Kahkönen will come in to take over.

This will give everyone a chance to shake off the rust.

In a Nutshell

– He'll be one to watch tonight.

David Reinbacher will have to back up his words with action tonight in Toronto, as he faces the Maple Leafs' A team, which will feature Auston Matthews and Gavin McKenna, among others. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Reinbacher #NHL pic.twitter.com/6pRR9Y3H9z — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 19, 2026

– Nice!

A trio that will need to stand out in tonight's preseason game in Toronto: Bolduc, Dach, and Texier. In fact, Kirby Dach stands out with a superb goal in this sequence. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dach #NHL pic.twitter.com/m6CKuIbJzY — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 19, 2026

– Lane Hutson wants to keep improving.

Lane Hutson on entering his third full season with the Habs: “I think I just try to adapt my game, change little things, try new things. I'm not a finished product by any means. I feel like I have so much room to grow, to become a better defender and better at reading the game. So I'm… pic.twitter.com/CsOVnGm7eu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 19, 2026

– I like that!

Juraj Slafkovsky after being reminded that he's entering his 5th season with the Habs: “Yeah, I don't feel like a veteran. I'm still young. But I want to lead. Playing with two younger guys (Oliver Kapanen & Ivan Demidov), I can definitely help them out. They're great… pic.twitter.com/pzTMBkGCXw — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 19, 2026

– Bad news in the Bronx.