Maple Leafs: Here’s who will face the Canadiens in Montreal and Toronto tonight

Félix Forget
Maple Leafs: Here’s who will face the Canadiens in Montreal and Toronto tonight
Credit: Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Today marks the start of the Canadiens' preseason schedule. Are you excited?

To mark the occasion, we'll be treated to not one, but two games. Remember that at 7 p.m., the Habs will face the Maple Leafs in Montreal… and also in Toronto.

So we'll be treated to a split-squad game, with both teams splitting their roster in half to form two lineups. One will stay at home, while the other will travel.

And the Maple Leafs, just minutes ago, announced their lineups for both games. What stands out is that the team's top players will mostly be playing in Toronto tonight.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Gavin McKenna, Darren Raddysh, and Sergei Bobrovsky will all be at ScotiaBank Arena tonight.

This means the Leafs' lineup at the Bell Centre won't be particularly strong. There will be a few good role players… but that's pretty much it.

Easton Cowan and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are probably the two biggest names making the trip… while Michael Pezzetta will be back in front of the Montreal fans.

Note that the Habs haven't announced their two lineups yet, but we expect a similar approach. The team's top players will likely play in Montreal, while the role players will probably head to Toronto tonight.

If you want to see Chris Kreider, that's where you'll find him… while David Reinbacher is likely to play in Toronto, or something like that.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of which.

– Nice work.

– A note for fantasy league players.

– That's great.

– Too bad.

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