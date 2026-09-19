Martin St-Louis could become the best coach in Habs history, according to Geneviève Tardif

Martin St-Louis is an excellent coach—there's no denying it.

He ranks fifth among coaches with the longest tenure with the same team. This also shows that there's a lot of turnover among head coaches in the NHL.

The Quebec native has already earned the respect of many people throughout the NHL, especially that of Geneviève Tardif. The journalist (98.5 Sports) believes he's already the best active head coach in the NHL and that he's building a case to become one of the best in the organization's history—nothing less.

Lively debate on the “Sports Fans” team | Kirill Marchenko and his attitude toward the Blue Jackets: “I'd suspend him!” https://t.co/NA7zxMmQnO — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 19, 2026

She's aware that Jon Cooper, Paul Maurice, and Rod Brind'Amour have a Stanley Cup and much more experience, but she wonders exactly what the criteria are for determining the best coach in the NHL.

In her view, MSL is the best not because of his trophy haul, but because of the impact he has on his team. It's true that there may not be any other coach currently having such a huge impact on his team.

Nick Suzuki even said not long ago that he's the best coach he's ever had.

Before becoming one of the best in the team's history, however, he still has a long way to go. But his rise has been exceptional, and as Tardif rightly pointed out, he has gone through every stage of a rebuild—unlike many coaches

St. Louis had never been a head coach at this level before taking the reins of the Canadiens. He has grown alongside his players and adapted to today's style of play.

He's able to be demanding without belittling his players. All of this makes him the best in the NHL (according to Geneviève Tardif)

Before declaring him the greatest of all time, let's hold off a little.

In a Nutshell

– Alouettes win.

The Alouettes held on and beat the Tiger-Cats! #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/gTXN0uGdqE — RDS (@RDSca) September 19, 2026

– Unfortunately.

Well, I think we can wrap up the 2026 season for the @BlueJays. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 19, 2026

– I can't wait to see him in action.