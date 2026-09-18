“David Reinbacher needs to be tougher.”

Many are wondering if David Reinbacher will make the big team this season. And I'm not talking about two or three games, but rather a regular role on the roster.

Fans and experts alike have high expectations for Reino this season, which is only natural for the fifth overall pick.

However, it's important to remember that Reinbacher will never be a flashy defenseman. He won't make a never-ending string of spectacular plays like Lane Hutson. That said, he could become an excellent defensive defenseman, while still offering some offensive upside.

With Kaiden Guhle's injury, this opens the door for him to carve out a spot on the roster at the start of the season.

But what could the Austrian improve upon to increase his chances of making the roster to start the regular season?

Pierre McGuire (on “Melnick in the Afternoon”) believes he needs to be more physical. He needs to use his body more aggressively in every aspect of the game. That would make him a lock, according to McGuire.

Listen: McGuire: Reinbacher needs to be stout https://t.co/XFwSYjBCvy — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 18, 2026

If Reinbacher can improve that aspect of his game, he'll certainly become a very attractive option for the big club.

We know just how much the Habs need a big, right-handed defenseman who's reliable defensively and, ideally, physically imposing.

Reino already has the defensive skills and can contribute more offensively than people realize (even if he'll never score 80 points in a season).

If, on top of that, you add a physical presence, he would certainly form a very interesting pairing with Hutson.

Earlier today, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook wrote an article about the player in question and his response when asked why he believes he's ready for the NHL: “You'll see this weekend.”

That quote leads me to believe he's truly ready and, above all, that he has a great deal of confidence in his abilities.

Let's see what he has in store for us this season.

In a Nutshell

– Habs prospect Brayden Klimpke scored a beautiful goal.

Habs prospect Brayden Klimpke scores his first goal of the season for the Saskatoon Blades. The 18-year-old defenseman was a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/1ZjHykMQJI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 19, 2026

– I'm really looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

Chris Johnston: Regarding Dylan Larkin's trade request: I think Minnesota is probably the most likely destination, but it's hard for me to figure out what trade makes sense between those teams – Chris Johnston Show (9/14)

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NHLRR: The Wild's offer for Larkin is believed to have been… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 19, 2026

– Jason Pominville's son fired off a perfect shot into the top corner of the opposing goalie's net.

– The defense was excellent.