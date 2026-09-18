Ivan Demidov: The Best Youth Signing of the Summer, According to Corey Pronman

This summer, several major contracts and contract extensions were signed throughout the NHL.

Of course, we're thinking of Ivan Demidov's contract extension ($9.15 million per season) and Leo Carlsson's $18 million-per-season contract, which he secured thanks to a hostile offer from the Philadelphia Flyers.

There were also two other annual contracts higher than Carlsson's: Macklin Celebrini at $18.8 million and Cale Makar at $20.4 million.

But what were the best contracts of the summer? Corey Pronman ranked the 16 contracts signed this summer with players aged 24 and under (minimum five-year terms).

At the top of the list is Demidov.

Ranking the contracts handed out to young NHL players this offseason https://t.co/EUZVKyktQL — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) September 18, 2026

It's quite surprising to see Pronman place a Habs player at the top of one of his rankings, which are known for underestimating or belittling Habs players.

That said, he can still recognize a good contract, and—let's be honest—the Habs offered the Russian an excellent contract extension.

It's almost a given that he'd be number one in a ranking like this when you consider Demidov's future and potential.

Putting up 62 points in his rookie season is excellent (especially when you consider the linemates he had). Clearly, without Demidov, Kapanen would never have scored 22 goals.

The Russian led that line at just 19 years old and made headlines on multiple occasions with spectacular plays.

Following Demidov are Celebrini and Connor Bedard (both of whom are already franchise players).

Interestingly, in fourth place on Pronman's list is Zeev Buium with his $9.38 million annual contract.

Although a defenseman is generally worth more than a forward, Buium has recorded 26 points in 76 career games (over two seasons). Not to say he's bad defensively, but he isn't necessarily a very reliable defenseman.

His intelligence helps him position himself well and anticipate plays, but beyond that, he's a rather one-dimensional defenseman (without having made much of an impact offensively).

In short, this kind of ranking remains fairly subjective, but it's still encouraging for the Habs, who offered the best contract extension of the summer.

Although the Habs weren't active in the free-agent market or on the trade block, they still stood out with a very solid contract extension.

In a Nutshell

– Do you think the Islanders will make the playoffs this year? Jimmy Murphy thinks so.

Will the New York Islanders make the playoffs this upcoming season? @MurphysLaw74 weighs in on our new show, SICK Hockey Picks! We'll be LIVE tomorrow at 12 PM ET breaking down preseason lineups and picks. @SickHockeyPicks pic.twitter.com/WRgbCFfp0x — Andrew McInnis (@McInnispicks) September 18, 2026

– The Dollard-des-Ormeaux native pays tribute to Grant Fuhr with his new mask.

Fuhrsy Leavs Inspired by Grant Fuhr, Devon Levi's new mask design and gear setup pay homage to the legendary #Oilers goaltender. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MaEZ61x3uo — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 18, 2026

– Don't miss it tomorrow.