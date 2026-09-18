Samuel Montembeault “thinks” he’s still part of the CH’s plans

Samuel Montembeault is likely one of the Habs players under the closest scrutiny at the team's current training camp. The goaltender, whom many people expected to leave this summer, is still in town at the moment.

Frank Seravalli has hinted that the Quebec native could be traded sooner rather than later… but nothing has been finalized yet.

That means Monty is currently fighting for a spot. His GM has publicly stated that he doesn't want a three-way competition in net to start the season, so Montembeault needs to give management reasons to prefer him over to Jakub Dobes or Jacob Fowler.

But right now, the main question is just how much of a part Montembeault is in the Canadiens' plans. And today, the goaltender was asked about that very topic.

His response? He “thinks” so, because otherwise he wouldn't still be in Montreal.

Samuel Montembeault prefers to take things one step at a time and not look too far ahead Text by @JFChaumontLNH https://t.co/jxVPSQvbYP pic.twitter.com/bD5GZPzJ6n — NHL (@NHL_FR) September 18, 2026

That said, you get the sense that the goaltender (who says he enjoys being in Montreal) knows he has work to do. He acknowledged that his 2025–26 season wasn't easy and that he's heading into training camp with a spot to earn rather than a spot to defend.

And that makes sense, considering he was the team's third-string goaltender at the end of last season.

It's reasonable to think that if Monty has a good camp, he'd be a help to the Canadiens. That would allow the team to resolve its three-goalie problem (at least temporarily) by sending Fowler back to Laval, and it would make the Quebec native a more sought-after player on the trade market.

Rumor has it that he's worked very hard this summer: let's see how that plays out in the coming days.

In a Nutshell

– Note to anyone interested.

Nov. 7–9, celebrate Carey Price's induction into the @HockeyHallFame in Toronto! On the agenda: a Q&A session with fans, the Hall of Fame Game, and the induction gala. Book now ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 18, 2026

– André Tourigny praises Caleb Desnoyers.

Head Coach André Tourigny on Caleb Desnoyers:

“Great speed, great pop … I like the way he carries himself. I like the way he thinks the game. I like his speed; I like his stick. There's a lot to like.” @utahmammoth

| #TusksUp — Catherine Bogart (@CatherineBogart) September 18, 2026

– The Blue Jays have seen enough.