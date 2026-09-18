Chris Kreider’s Role on Special Teams: Martin St-Louis Dropped Some Hints

Marc-Olivier Cook
Chris Kreider’s Role on Special Teams: Martin St-Louis Dropped Some Hints
Credit: Pat Guillet

What will Chris Kreider's role on special teams look like?

We've asked ourselves that question, and it's a valid one… because we know he's good on the power play and can also be useful on the penalty kill.

In fact, Martin St-Louis provided more details on that today.

The Habs' captain told reporters on site that the veteran will likely be used on the second wave of the power play… and that we might also see him on the penalty kill at times.

As for the power play, that doesn't really surprise me. But as for the penalty kill, I find that interesting.

The first power-play unit consists of Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Lane Hutson.

No one in that group deserves to lose their spot on the first unit.

That said, we expected Kreider to play on the second power-play unit, and that makes sense, too. It'll allow the Habs to have two truly special units… and it could also lead to some really interesting results.

I'll also be curious to see what Martin St-Louis's line combinations look like on the penalty kill.

Jake Evans and Josh Anderson are likely to form the first unit because we know they excel together. And right off the bat, I'd say Kreider should play with Danault because the Quebec native is good in that area, too.

When people say that adding Kreider would be helpful on multiple levels… that's exactly what they mean!


In a nutshell

– Cole Hutson!

– Magnificent.

– Stay tuned.

– Here we go!

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