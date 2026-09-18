Chris Kreider’s Role on Special Teams: Martin St-Louis Dropped Some Hints

What will Chris Kreider's role on special teams look like?

We've asked ourselves that question, and it's a valid one… because we know he's good on the power play and can also be useful on the penalty kill.

In fact, Martin St-Louis provided more details on that today.

The Habs' captain told reporters on site that the veteran will likely be used on the second wave of the power play… and that we might also see him on the penalty kill at times.

As for the power play, that doesn't really surprise me. But as for the penalty kill, I find that interesting.

Martin St-Louis just told us that Chris Kreider will most likely be used on the second power-play unit and on the penalty kill. “He'll help the first unit even if he's not on it.” pic.twitter.com/9vdDl6iV0P — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 18, 2026

The first power-play unit consists of Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Lane Hutson.

No one in that group deserves to lose their spot on the first unit.

That said, we expected Kreider to play on the second power-play unit, and that makes sense, too. It'll allow the Habs to have two truly special units… and it could also lead to some really interesting results.

The Habs are likely to have two very dangerous units → https://t.co/0Ch0Biw26s — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 15, 2026

I'll also be curious to see what Martin St-Louis's line combinations look like on the penalty kill.

Jake Evans and Josh Anderson are likely to form the first unit because we know they excel together. And right off the bat, I'd say Kreider should play with Danault because the Quebec native is good in that area, too.

When people say that adding Kreider would be helpful on multiple levels… that's exactly what they mean!

In a nutshell

– Cole Hutson!

Which rookie is taking home the Calder Trophy this season? The race begins when the puck drops on September 29! pic.twitter.com/7Ud6XhaMuZ — NHL (@NHL) September 18, 2026

– Magnificent.

A moment for Nikke Kokko's new setup, please pic.twitter.com/mgN3szEuXb — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 18, 2026

– Stay tuned.

“Not enough attention is being paid to what is happening at the regional level.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin's trade requests, the salary cap, and more! : https://t.co/cqMBlb86Wv pic.twitter.com/q41RiAGwG5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 18, 2026

– Here we go!